Game 65: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox got off on the right foot in Friday’s opener against the Yankees, and they can guarantee a series win over their rivals with another victory on Saturday.
Tanner Houck has excelled against the Yankees, with a 2.28 ERA in nine appearances (four starts) against New York. He’ll make his fifth start in this rivalry Saturday.
The Yankees will counter with Domingo Germán, who is coming off one of his strongest starts of the season in allowing just one earned runs over 6 ⅔ innings against the Dodgers.
Lineups
RED SOX (32-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-5, 5.46 ERA)
YANKEES (37-28): TBA
Pitching: RHP Domingo Germán (3-3, 3.69 ERA)
Time: 7:35 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Germán: Christian Arroyo 2-3, Triston Casas 1-2, Rafael Devers 3-22, Jarren Duran 0-4, Kiké Hernández 0-9, Reese McGuire 3-6, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 1-3, Alex Verdugo 5-12
Yankees vs. Houck: Josh Donaldson 1-7, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-4, DJ LeMahieu 0-9, Anthony Rizzo 0-2, Giancarlo Stanton 2-8, Gleyber Torres 1-10, Jose Trevino 1-3
Stat of the day: The Yankees are 30-19 with star outfielder Aaron Judge (currently on the injured list) in the lineup, and 7-9 without him this season.
Notes: Rafael Devers ended a 16-game homerless drought on Friday, and heads into Saturday with 20 career homers against the Yankees ... Houck is winless over his last seven starts, last claiming a victory on April 20, and is 0-5 with a 6.14 ERA over that span ... German will make his third start since returning from a 10-game suspension for getting caught with a sticky substance May 16 in Toronto ... In the Yankees’ first three games without Judge, they have produced 10 runs and 24 hits while losing a pair of one-run games ... Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was 0 for 4 Friday and is 1 for 27 in seven games since returning from missing three games with a neck injury.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.