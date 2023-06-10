Game 65: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox got off on the right foot in Friday’s opener against the Yankees, and they can guarantee a series win over their rivals with another victory on Saturday.

Tanner Houck has excelled against the Yankees, with a 2.28 ERA in nine appearances (four starts) against New York. He’ll make his fifth start in this rivalry Saturday.

The Yankees will counter with Domingo Germán, who is coming off one of his strongest starts of the season in allowing just one earned runs over 6 ⅔ innings against the Dodgers.