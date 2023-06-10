Revolution dominate Inter Miami

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution showed Inter Miami might need more than Lionel Messi to rescue their season in taking a 3-1 victory before a crowd of 36,235 Saturday night.
Though the Revolution dominated most of the game, their second half struggles indicated they should also go for reinforcements in the second half of the season.
Carles Gil, Matt Polster, and Bobby Wood converted for the Revolution (8-3-6, 30 points), who snapped a five-game league winless streak. Miami (5-12-0, 15 points), which expects to add Messi to the roster next month, lost its fourth successive league match.
Gil and Polster combined on the opening two goals. On the opening score, Gil threaded a pass into the penalty arc for Polster, who touched past DeAndre Yedlin and went down, referee Sergii Boiko immediately awarding a penalty. Gil converted the penalty kick into the right side of the net in the 27th minute, his sixth goal of the season and seventh successive successful penalty since 2020.
The Revolution continued to threaten, and seconds after Miami lost Corentin Jean to a non-contact injury, Polster headed in a Gil corner kick in the 34th minute.
Wood upped the lead to 3-0, scoring his sixth goal of the season off a Gil through ball in the 51st minute.
Josef Martinez cut the deficit with a penalty kick in the 84th minute, after Andrew Farrell was called for a penalty attempting a clearance.
The Revolution, 5-0-3 at home, continue a three-game home stand against Orlando City SC next Saturday and Toronto FC on June 24.
