Revolution dominate Inter Miami

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution showed Inter Miami might need more than Lionel Messi to rescue their season in taking a 3-1 victory before a crowd of 36,235 Saturday night.

Though the Revolution dominated most of the game, their second half struggles indicated they should also go for reinforcements in the second half of the season.

Carles Gil, Matt Polster, and Bobby Wood converted for the Revolution (8-3-6, 30 points), who snapped a five-game league winless streak. Miami (5-12-0, 15 points), which expects to add Messi to the roster next month, lost its fourth successive league match.