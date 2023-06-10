For seniors Jonathan Narsjo and Son Nguyen, it’s been a long journey to O’Bryant’s first Division 2 boys’ volleyball quarterfinal victory

Narsjo smacked 11 of his 24 kills and Nguyen dished out 17 of his 53 assists in the third set of a 25-18, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23 triumph for the sixth-seeded Tigers (19-4). O’Bryant will meet No. 2 Agawam in the semifinals.

On the day they graduated, they went straight to North Quincy High to lead the program to its first Division 2 quarterfinal win, 3-1.

Jonathan Narsjo and Son Nguyen joined the O’Bryant boys’ volleyball team on the same day in eighth grade.

“The pressure was on,” Nguyen said. “Everybody really stepped it up today and it made it easier on me.”

Down 25-24 in the third set, the Tigers overtook the third-seeded Raiders (19-4) with kills from Narsjo, Nathan Tan, and Ashton Mei.

Tan (9 kills) and Mei (6 kills) added to the team’s deep net presence, which included Desmond Ugoji (11 kills, 2 blocks) and Ziyou Zhang (6 kills, 2 blocks).

Tan finished the final point of the match, with O’Bryant scoring 9 of the last 11 points.

“The third set was crucial,” said 14th-year coach Paul Pitts-Dilley. “In the fourth set, I love how when the game was on the line, instead of thinking fifth set, they’re like ‘No, let’s take care of this now.’”

When the final point landed, Narsjo was in tears.

“I can’t say how much I love these guys,” he said. “A lot of our experience shows the same guys that have been playing. We’re all best friends off the court too. It’s really easy for us to get momentum, but also to have hard conversations, hard communication, lift each other up.”

Girls tennis

Division 2 state

Bishop Stang 3, Duxbury 2 — After last year’s Cinderella run as the No. 14 seed, Bishop Stang’s return trip to the state semifinals this season is anything but a fluke.

Behind a revamped singles lineup and much-improved depth, the top-ranked Spartans (19-0) edged out the eighth-ranked Dragons (16-6) in a quarterfinal matchup at Old Rochester Regional on Saturday morning.

Despite the close final score, Bishop Stang clinched the victory with wins in their first three matches: freshman Katherine Johnson (6-0, 6-0) and junior Sarah Pothier (6-4, 6-3) at second and third singles, respectively, and seniors Julia Downey and Charlotte Sisson at first doubles (6-3, 7-6 (7-4)).

The roles were reversed from last year’s second-round tournament meeting, when Bishop Stang pulled a major 3-2 upset over then-third-seeded Duxbury.

“We’re a much deeper team than what they had last year,” said Bishop Stang’s first-year coach John Sargent. “If we want to win the state tournament, we’ll have to keep battling.”

The Spartans’ biggest addition has been Johnson, who is unbeaten at second singles. She compliments talented junior Lexy Winn at first singles, who suffered a tight defeat (7-5, 1-6 (9-11)) to Duxbury’s Caroline Sutliffe while working her way back from an illness.

“[Johnson] whacks the ball. She is a very aggressive player, and she’s been very focused and nothing rattles her,” Sargent said. “And as I said before, we have essentially two number ones.”

With confidence riding high, the Spartans face fourth-ranked and defending state champion Masconomet (15-0), which has not lost in over two years, in the semifinals (TBA).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Longmeadow 1 — Amelia Maw, Sophia Lirio, and Vivienne LaGrassa netted singles wins and Bella LaGrassa and Meghan Ravanesi took first doubles as the 10th-seeded Cougars (15-4) toppled the No. 2 Lancers (20-3) in the quarterfinal.

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 3, Old Rochester 2 — Behind a freshmen-led effort, the third-seeded Raiders (18-0) outlasted the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (11-3) in the quarterfinals. Dover-Sherborn picked up victories from freshman Leah Hills at second singles (6-2, 6-3), freshmen Mia Griebel and Caroline Mahoney at first doubles (6-2, 6-1), and sophomore Laura Green and junior Sofia Romoli at second doubles (7-5, 6-2). They face No. 2 Newburyport (18-3) in the semifinals on Wednesday at North Reading High School.

Globe correspondent Matty Wasserman contributed to this report.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.