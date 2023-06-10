fb-pixel Skip to main content
Single A Red Sox prospect Miguel Bleis needs shoulder surgery, done for 2023

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated June 10, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Miguel Bleis, shown this spring, will finish this season playing in only 31 games.Alex Speier/Globe staff

Miguel Bleis, one of the top prospects in the Red Sox system, suffered a left shoulder subluxation that will require season-ending surgery, according to farm director Brian Abraham.

Bleis, 19, hit .230/.282/.325 with one homer and 11 steals in 31 games for Single A Salem. He missed 12 days in mid-May due to a left shoulder injury, but after returning to the lineup for a week, Bleis suffered a recurrence that resulted in his being placed on the injured list.

He is expected to be healthy for 2024.

While Bleis — who has played both center field and right — posted modest numbers this year in Salem, he’s dazzled evaluators with his five-tool potential.

