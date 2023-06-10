Single A Red Sox prospect Miguel Bleis needs shoulder surgery, done for 2023

Miguel Bleis, one of the top prospects in the Red Sox system, suffered a left shoulder subluxation that will require season-ending surgery, according to farm director Brian Abraham.
Bleis, 19, hit .230/.282/.325 with one homer and 11 steals in 31 games for Single A Salem. He missed 12 days in mid-May due to a left shoulder injury, but after returning to the lineup for a week, Bleis suffered a recurrence that resulted in his being placed on the injured list.
He is expected to be healthy for 2024.
While Bleis — who has played both center field and right — posted modest numbers this year in Salem, he’s dazzled evaluators with his five-tool potential.
