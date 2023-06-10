Tanner Houck strong, but offense goes quiet as Red Sox fall to Yankees

That optimism was short-lived, however. Holmes fanned Masataka Yoshida and induced a Justin Turner ground out to end the contest, New York beating the Red Sox, 3-1, before an announced 46,061.

After pinch hitter Jarren Duran was retired on three straight pitches, Alex Verdugo reached on a single to left, bringing the tying run to the dish with fewer than two outs for the third straight inning.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox had the meat of their order up in the ninth against Yankee closer Clay Holmes, within range after another non-existent offensive display for both clubs.

The loss dropped the last-place Sox back below .500 at 32-33, and spoiled a quality start from righthander Tanner Houck.

In true Houck form, the righthander was perfect on his first run through the lineup, striking out six, with four on his slider. Yet on the first pitch of the fourth, facing the top of the order again, Gleyber Torres leaned on a sinker for a solo home run to right.

The outcome was predictable for two separate reasons. Torres hunted that pitch the entire evening, and had grounded out on a first-pitch sinker to begin the game. And Houck, all season, has struggled to navigate the deeper he goes into outings, coming into Saturday with a 2.59 ERA his first time through an order and a 4.84 the second.

This time, however, was a little different. Houck got through the fourth, then two more innings despite not getting another strikeout. He allowed three hits and two runs, the other on a Willie Calhoun solo homer to the first row in right in the sixth. (Baseball Savant measured it an an estimated 362 feet, and that the only park it would have left was Yankee Stadium.)

Yankee starter Domingo German kept his opponent in check, too. The Red Sox were without a run until Rafael Devers deposited a solo homer to straightaway center in the sixth, briefly tying the game before Calhoun retook the lead for New York.

It was the 21st regular-season home run against the Yankees for Devers, breaking a tie with Ted Williams for the most against New York by a Red Sox before turning 27.

Brennan Bernardino inherited the seventh inning and the hosts soon led, 3-1. Isiah Kiner-Falefa stroked a leadoff single up the middle. Bernardino recorded the next two outs before Josh Winckowski took over and allowed a Kyle Higashioka single up the middle, Kiner-Falefa racing home when the liner carried into short left off a diving Christian Arroyo behind second base.

The Red Sox had their opportunities late, but they were left wanting. Boston outhit the winners, 7-6, but went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11.

