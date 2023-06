Iran police kill 9-year-old, caught in crossfire, after his father stole a car, authorities say

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A boy was shot and killed by police after his father stole a car in the southwestern Khuzestan province and drove off with him, Iranian authorities said.

Ruhollah Bigdeli, chief of police in Shushtar County, said — via Iran's official police website — that officers tried to stop the “stolen vehicle by shooting at it,” but the boy was caught in the crossfire and died on the spot.

Police said they issued the man several warnings before they started shooting, adding that he had a criminal record, including car theft and drug smuggling.