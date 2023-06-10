Somali security forces end hourslong extremist attack on Mogadishu hotel, state media says

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Security forces in Somalia have ended an hourslong extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, state media reported Saturday.

There was no immediate official word on any deaths.

Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which began Friday night. The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.