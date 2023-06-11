fb-pixel Skip to main content

Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated June 11, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Casey Nicholaw accepts the award for best choreography for "Some Like It Hot" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11, at the United Palace theater in New York.Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best musical: “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best play: “Leopoldstadt”

Best revival of a musical: “Parade”

Best revival of a play: “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Best book of a musical: “Kimberly Akimbo,” David Lindsay-Abaire

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Alex Newell, “Shucked.”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, “Parade”

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Best original score: “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”

