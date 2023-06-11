What CEOs make of the Inflation Reduction Act depends largely on what their company’s selling

The IRA was mentioned on the earnings calls of 61 companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, from March 15 through May 31, according to an analysis conducted for the Globe by financial data firm FactSet. That’s one out of eight. Other big federal spending bills barely got a mention in comparison; the CHIPS Act came up on 12 calls, while the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act came up on seven.

Chief executives and chief financial officers raved about it — not because they think it will tame inflation, as the Orwellian-sounding name implies. No, many of them like it because of all the money that will flow into domestic manufacturing, and the clean-energy sector in particular.

Corporate earnings season just ended, and the verdict is in: The Inflation Reduction Act was the hot topic this spring.

All three laws share similar DNA because they use federal dollars and policies to spur domestic manufacturing. In the IRA’s case, we’re talking $369 billion — with a B — to address “energy security and climate change.” It’s a smorgasbord of tax credits, loans, and grants, all to subsidize wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles, and other clean-energy endeavors.

Not everyone is a fan of the IRA. Biotech executives have been sniping at the bill since Congress passed it last summer because of its potential impact on drug prices; word at the BIO International Convention in Boston last week was that it should be labeled the “Innovation Reduction Act” instead. And there have got to be some corporate bean counters grousing about the new corporate minimum tax that the law imposes.

But judging from the most recent quarterly presentations that executives made to analysts, it’s let the good times roll. Don’t forget: It’s always easier on these calls to brag about the good news, and play down the bad.

Take General Electric. The Boston-based company has had a tumultuous few years, to say the least, and is now bound for a big breakup, with the aerospace business going one way and the energy businesses going another. The renewable-energy side hasn’t been going gangbusters as of late. However, thanks to the IRA’s tax credit extensions and enhancements, chief executive Larry Culp and chief financial officer Carolina Dybeck Happe talked up how the law is powering an increase in sales of onshore wind turbines.

Then there’s Avangrid, the Connecticut energy company that has run into trouble with its two offshore wind proposals in Southern New England and its power line project to bring Canadian hydropower here via a route through Maine. CEO Pedro Azagra sees sunny times ahead, saying the IRA not only “unlocks transformative incentives and significant untapped value for renewable development” but also “provides a long and visible runway for investment.” And Matt Flannery, the boss at equipment supplier United Rentals, says his crew is “well positioned” to scoop up business as clients pursue clean-energy and advanced manufacturing work funded by the law.

Of course, New England executives aren’t the only ones rejoicing. Dow chief executive Jim Fitterling raved about the IRA’s potential, as did Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby (in fairness, Umpleby also offered props to the IIJA and CHIPS in his remarks). Yes, even oil industry giant Exxon Mobil is joining the party: CEO Darren Woods said the IRA’s incentives are a positive step forward in helping everyone to meet their aggressive emissions reductions goals, though Woods did grumble a bit about the need for more permitting reforms. Take a number, Darren.

So what about the life sciences sector? Surely, the criticism on the convention floor last week was also in full force during earnings season, right? Not exactly. On the earnings calls for Biogen, Vertex, and Moderna — the state’s three biggest biotechs — no one even mentioned the Inflation Reduction Act. Not a peep. Analysts did bring it up on calls held by two local lab equipment suppliers: Thermo Fisher Scientific and Waters Corp. Is the IRA going to weigh down R&D spending, as the biotechs claim? Neither Thermo Fisher chief executive Marc Casper nor Waters chief executive Udit Batra sounded too concerned about that.

It was a different story at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center last week. On Tuesday, drug giant Merck sued the federal government to try and put the brakes on the IRA’s Medicare drug-price negotiation program, which industry execs say will force them to pare back on expensive research. The lawsuit happened just in time to stir up the troops in Boston, all gathered under one roof at BIO. It’s the first industry lawsuit to challenge that aspect of the IRA, but it probably won’t be the last.

Biogen chief executive Chris Viehbacher, for example, made it clear to the crowd where he stands: “In Merck’s lawsuit, they talk about extortion, and that’s accurate.” He also said his company would look at filing its own lawsuit over the issue.

Wondering about the “inflation reduction” part of the name? Proponents said the law will rein in sky-high drug prices and corporate tax deadbeats. Supposedly, the savings from those efforts will outweigh the hundreds of billions that the feds set aside to boost clean energy and manufacturing.

The IRA got its start as the Build Back Better Act, and it probably feels like we are “building back better” if you’re in the energy industry and eager for subsidies. Reducing inflation may sound even more appealing, particularly to the critics in Congress that President Biden tried to win over to get the IRA passed. But if the comments about all the money pouring out of D.C. are any indication, nobody in Corporate America is counting on the IRA to meaningfully lower inflation anytime soon.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.