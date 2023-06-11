2-alarm Mattapan blaze displaces 25; leaves 2 firefighters, 3 residents with minor injuries

At about 7:10 p.m., heavy fire was reported on the rear porches of a building at 571 Cummins Highway, according to a Twitter post from the Boston Fire Department . A second alarm was ordered immediately as the neighborhood filled with thick, black smoke, according to the fire department.

A two-alarm fire on Sunday evening displaced 25 people living in a Mattapan three-decker and injured two firefighters and three residents, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A two-alarm fire on Sunday evening displaced 25 people living in a Mattapan three-decker and injured two firefighters and three residents, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters made an aggressive initial attack on the flames from the interior and exterior of the three-decker and helped prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, officials said.

Advertisement

By about 7:30, the heavy flames had been knocked down, according to the department. The rear porches of the building had collapsed.

Three residents and two firefighters were left with minor injuries and taken to hospitals by Boston EMS, officials said. About 25 residents were displaced by the blaze, and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts will help them find housing, according to the fire department.

The fire department said about 8:30 p.m. that detail companies would remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots. The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.