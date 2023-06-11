2-alarm Mattapan blaze displaces 25; leaves 2 firefighters, 3 residents with minor injuries

A two-alarm fire on Sunday evening displaced 25 people living in a Mattapan three-decker and injured two firefighters and three residents, according to the Boston Fire Department.
At about 7:10 p.m., heavy fire was reported on the rear porches of a building at 571 Cummins Highway, according to a Twitter post from the Boston Fire Department. A second alarm was ordered immediately as the neighborhood filled with thick, black smoke, according to the fire department.
At approximately 7:10 heavy fire on the rear porches of 571 Cummings Hwy. A 2nd alarm was immediately ordered. Thick black smoke filled the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/2NiCXk46Qx— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023
Firefighters made an aggressive initial attack on the flames from the interior and exterior of the three-decker and helped prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, officials said.
An aggressive interior and exterior attack , helped to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding buildings. pic.twitter.com/R9KQoIlgCT— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023
By about 7:30, the heavy flames had been knocked down, according to the department. The rear porches of the building had collapsed.
Heavy fire knocked down, the rear porches have collapsed. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/bp5CIlaS3N— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 11, 2023
Three residents and two firefighters were left with minor injuries and taken to hospitals by Boston EMS, officials said. About 25 residents were displaced by the blaze, and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts will help them find housing, according to the fire department.
Deputy Chief Tully briefs the media on the 2 alarm Fire on Cummings Hwy . 3 residents and 2 firefighters transported @BOSTON_EMS with minor injuries . 25 residents were displaced the @RedCrossMA to help with housing. pic.twitter.com/bSLijgZ9g9— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2023
The fire department said about 8:30 p.m. that detail companies would remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots. The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Detail companies will remain on scene to monitor any hot spots. The BFD FIU is working to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/zi4ETNhIFK— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2023
Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.