27-year-old man injured in Manchester, N.H., shooting; N.Y. man charged

A 27-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday evening, and a New York man has been charged in connection with the crime, officials said.

Gil Diaz, 26, of Queens, N.Y., faces charges of first degree assault, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, making an unsworn falsification, and resisting arrest, Manchester, N.H., police said.

The statement did not provide a date or location for Diaz’s arraignment. It was unclear Sunday whether Diaz had hired an attorney.

At around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Manchester police responded to a report of a shooting at 140 Orange St., according to the statement. Upon arrival, officers found the 27-year-old man, whose name was not released, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was uncooperative with the officers and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One witness told police he was sitting on a porch and heard a loud bang before seeing a man walking north between two houses, according to the statement. After reviewing surveillance video in the area that showed the suspect, police located Diaz, who matched the suspect’s description, police said. Diaz was uncooperative with officers and initially provided a false identity, according to the statement.









