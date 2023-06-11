Black bear spotted running through Newton neighborhood

The bear was spotted in the Newton Highlands area, near Cold Spring Park, according to a citizen advisory posted to the Newton Police Department Facebook page. A video posted alongside the advisory shows the bear running through a yard at a Newton home.

“Our officers are watching its location,” police said. “The Environmental Police have been notified. Please do not approach any wildlife and keep a safe distance.”

The spotting in Newton is the latest in a string of black bear sightings across populated areas in Massachusetts, with many being attributed to a single black bear endearingly nicknamed “Buster” by locals and social media users. Recent black bear sightings have been reported in New Bedford, Franklin, Taunton, Fall River, Freetown, Dartmouth, and Plymouth.

It’s unclear whether the bear spotted Sunday is the one that has been moving through the South Coast, though the distance to Newton from Plymouth, one of the last places Buster was reported, is roughly 40 miles.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the non-emergency line of the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2123.

