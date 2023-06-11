Boston MedFlight staff reunite with trauma patients for day of ‘celebration and healing’

“It was really nice to get to see everyone who helped save me, to see their personalities, what they had to say, and to thank them,” said Moyer of Framingham.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old met two of the Boston MedFlight crew members who had transported her to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where it was discovered she had a brain tumor that caused the seizure.

BEDFORD — Laura Moyer remembers nothing of the helicopter flight that saved her life after she suffered a seizure while driving on Route 9 in Wellesley in February. She had hit a utility pole, rammed through a fence, flipped her vehicle, and was left in critical condition.

Advertisement

Moyer was among many dozens who turned out for the return of the nonprofit company’s annual Patient Reunion Day, which has been held for more than 20 years, at its headquarters at Hanscom Field. Because of COVID-19, this was the first reunion since 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Maura Hughes welcomed the crowd gathered in an air hangar to “a day of celebration and healing.”

“It’s really, really special for us to see all the patients doing so well,” Hughes said.

Music played, youngsters played with Hula Hoops and blew bubbles, while families waited in line to pose for photos in helicopters and ambulances.

In operation since 1985, Boston MedFlight works with seven hospitals to transport patients in dire emergencies. It transported more than 6,000 patients by ground and air in the last fiscal year. Babies and children account for a large percentage of the transports.

The participating hospitals are: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, and Tufts Medical Center.

One of the event planners, Chrstine Muszalski, a registered nurse who has been with Boston MedFlight for 23 years, said “this is my favorite day of the year.”

Advertisement

“We all have something in common,” said Muszalski, 52, of Worcester. “It’s a happy and healthy event and it brings a lot of closure for the patients and their families.”

Carol Casiello, 76, was touched that Muszalski remembered her from the helicopter flight they took after Casiello fell down a flight of stairs at her son’s Acton home on the day before Thanksgiving.

Muszalski said it was a cold night and she distinctly remembered putting socks on Casiello’s feet.

“It’s an amazing thing,” said Casiello, who lives in Largo, Fla. “All these people, all their lives have been touched by these people, and some of us might not have made it.”

Rachel and Brendon Reiff’s 7-day-old son, Emmett, was jaundiced, not eating normally, and his temperature had fallen to 85 degrees when he was rushed by ambulance last January from Newton-Wellesley Hospital to Massachusetts General Hospital.

On Sunday, Emmett Reiff, now 5 months old, barefoot, and wearing a little bucket hat, was all smiles and inquisitiveness.

“We’re just excited to see the people who truly saved his life,” said Rachel Reiff, of Lincoln.

“We were in great hands,” Brendon Reiff said.

Jackson Vescuso, the registered nurse who rode with Emmett and his mother in the ambulance, said his job is “very rewarding.”

“I’m happy to see this guy,” said Vescuso, 32, of Waltham, as he shook Emmett’s little hand. “We love seeing you guys in everyday clothes, happy and hanging out, and drooling.”

Advertisement

When George Frongillo, 74, of Mashpee, was suffering from ventricular tachycardia on March 8, 2022, he was flown from Cape Cod Airport to Boston Medical Center, then taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he spent 35 days.

Frongillo doesn’t recall anything about the trip, but his wife, Kathy, 73, does.

The pilot was genuinely compassionate, understanding, and concerned, and went out of his way to put her at ease, Kathy Frongillo said.

“I just was grateful for how kind and empathetic he was, and real,” she said.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.