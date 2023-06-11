Brockton man faces arraignment as Boston police officer recovers from gunshot wounds

The alleged gunman was identified in a police report as John Lazare , 23, of Brockton. He faces arraignment in the Roxbury Municipal Court Monday on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, receiving stolen property, armed robbery, firearm and ammunition offenses, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The officer, who was shot twice Friday night on Cedric Street in Roxbury and was taken to Boston Medical Center in a police cruiser, continued to recover Sunday from non-life-threatening wounds, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman. Boyle declined to identify the officer.

A Brockton man charged with shooting a Boston police officer who intervened in an alleged armed robbery Friday will be arraigned Monday as police continue to investigate whether he is connected to an earlier robbery in the same area.

Police “are investigating whether additional charges will be filed,” Boyle said on Sunday.

According to a police report, the officer, who is assigned to District B2 in Roxbury, was on Cedric Street Friday because a pizza delivery driver had been robbed at gunpoint there two nights earlier.

While patrolling the area, the officer saw a man matching a description of the suspect pointing a gun at another man delivering food, the report said. The officer approached them and the suspect, later identified as Lazare, fired several rounds, striking the officer twice, the report said.

The officer called out a report of shots fired over his radio, drawing more officers to the scene as Lazare fled into a nearby building, the report said. He was then seen on a neighboring rooftop, where he jumped and landed in an alleyway, surrounded by Boston police and State Police troopers, the report said.

Lazare injured his leg in the jump and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

Police identified the weapon Lazare had as a 9 millimeter handgun stolen from Vermont, the report said. He denied having a gun when police demanded he show that he had a license to carry a firearm, the report said.

“What are you talking about?” Lazare allegedly asked. “I never had no gun.”

Two other officers were injured, but not by gunfire, officials said. They were treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.

Following his arrest Friday night, Boston police found Lazare faced warrants from district courts in Salem and Quincy.

A judge in Salem issued a warrant for Lazare in January 2020 after he skipped a hearing to determine whether he violated the terms of his probation in a criminal case involving charges of receiving stolen property and motor vehicle infractions, court records show.

In Quincy, a judge issued a warrant for Lazare last June after he didn’t attend his arraignment on charges of larceny and identity fraud, according to court records.

It was not immediately clear Sunday whether Lazare had an attorney.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.