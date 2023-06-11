Dorchester boy hospitalized with stab wound to torso

At around 3:39 a.m., police responded to a residence on Arion Street and found a boy suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso, according to Boston police spokesman Michael Torigian.

A Dorchester boy suffered a stab wound and was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning, officials said.

Boston Emergency Medical Services transported the victim, whose identity was not released, to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said. No further information on the victim’s condition or the circumstances of the stabbing were immediately available Sunday night.

