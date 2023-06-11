Firefighters memorial has note of youth, hope

“What a glorious day, couldn’t be any better and rightly so,” Calobrisi told the crowd. “The Fire Department as a whole, since its history, has approximately 185 firefighters who have died in the line of duty. We remember them with all our hearts and we thank them for their service.”

Firefighters and city officials have gathered on the second Sunday of June for 130 years to remember those in service who have lost their lives. Of the 152 firefighters who have been buried near the memorial, 16 died in the line of duty, Robert Calobrisi, the department’s chief of operations for field services told the crowd.

Timothy Hughes stood on Sunday morning, hands on his knees, surveying the crowd of about 100 Boston firefighters — including his father. Five-year-old Timothy was preparing to lead the group of firefighters and families to a century-old monument in Jamaica Plain’s Forest Hills Cemetery.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked the firefighters’ families in her remarks, noting how many children were present.

“I am especially moved to see so many kids and young people here today,” Wu said in her remarks. “It’s so important for all the little ones here to know that your family member who served, whether it’s dad or mom, an uncle or a grandpa, they are forever part of this family. You are forever part of this family and we are so honored to see you here today celebrating and continuing that legacy.”

The theme of family ran throughout the event, with Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty, mentioning his five cousins currently serving in the department as he addressed the crowd.

“I have deep roots connecting me to the Boston Fire Department,” he said. “I’m proud to have several family members and friends serving and protecting our city.”

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully, who has been with the department for 34 years, and his three siblings all serve as firefighters in Boston. His father, Bernard, was a firefighter who was killed in the line of duty in 1974, when Brian was in elementary school. At the time of his father’s death, he was not much older than Timothy Hughes, he said.

“It’s definitely emotional,” he said in an interview standing in front of the bronze memorial after the ceremony, tearing up at the mention of his father. Tully and his siblings have been attending the memorial service for 50 years, and the community at the event was one of the things that inspired him to become a firefighter.

“Coming here with my mother when we were little and seeing the comradery and the connection, it is a brotherhood,” he said. “Every day when you come to work is a gift. It truly is a calling, I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything other than what I’m doing.”

Several firefighters gathered around him, putting their hands on his back for support when he spoke of his late father. Tully’s son, Collin, and his nephew, Brendan, are both firefighters in Boston as well.

It is unclear if Timothy Hughes wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps, but he exhibited enthusiasm for the prospect.

“It’s the best thing to do,” he exclaimed, laughing and jumping as he stood with his father, Sean Hughes, and a few colleagues.

Though a solemn occasion, the day was not without a note of hope. The Boston Fire Department’s average age is young, Tully said, and he feels enthusiastic about its future.

“We’re a very young department right now,” he said. “When I got on it, the average seniority, I would say, was about 18 to 20 years, but right now three-quarters of our membership is probably less than 10 years. It’s nice to have some new faces.”

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe.