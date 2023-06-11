Man sexually assaulted as he walks along Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, according to police

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was sexually assaulted by a driver as he was walking down Soldiers Field Road in Brighton early Sunday morning, State Police said.

The man, was walking along the road when a male driver pulled up and asked for directions sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. The man told the driver he could not give him directions and continued walking.

The vehicle followed the man for a short time before the driver got out, approached him and “physically and sexually assaulted him,” Procopio said. The man fought back and the driver returned to his vehicle and drove away, according to the statement.