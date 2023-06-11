Man shot and killed in Springfield early Sunday morning

A man was shot and killed in Springfield early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of Orange Street at about 2:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Ryan Walsh, public information officer for Springfield police. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Baystate Hospital, where he died, Walsh said.
The shooting is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Springfield detective bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Walsh said.
