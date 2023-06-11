Motorcyclist killed in Hyannis, allegedly collided with vehicle while fleeing police

At about 1:41 p.m., a Barnstable officer on patrol attempted to pull over a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Route 28 near Garden Lane, officials said. The motorcyclist did not stop, instead fleeing north onto Bearses Way, according to police.

A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in Hyannis after he collided with a vehicle while fleeing from police, according to a statement from Barnstable Police Department .

Soon after, the motorcycle crashed into a vehicle near Enterprise Road. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was taken by a Hyannis Fire Department ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle struck by the motorcycle, whose identity also was not released, sustained minor injuries in the collision, officials said. The crash remains under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team.

Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.