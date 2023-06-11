Newton Community Farm robbed of hundreds of plants and seedlings

“We came in this morning to discover many, many plants missing from the farm. Someone, or multiple people, took basil, scallions, eggplant, and cucumbers planted in the field and trays of cucumber, tomato, kale, corn, and other seedlings from the new greenhouse,” said Executive Director Sue Bottino in an e-mail.

Sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, hundreds of plants and seedlings were pulled directly from the ground or taken from the greenhouse, according to Newton police.

Workers at Newton Community Farm discovered Friday morning that the farm had been robbed overnight of hundreds of plants.

According to Bottino, the thief was knowledgeable about plants and targeted certain types, picking through leeks and onions before taking scallions.

The crops were being grown for CSA sharers, farmers’ markets, and donations to the Newton Food Pantry and Freedge. The farm sells its produce at a farmstand located in a red shed on Winchester Street near the intersection with Nahanton Street.

“We are devastated and angered by what happened and the impact to our community,” said Bottino.

Police said they have no suspects and there were no witnesses.

Bottino urged residents to be on the lookout for anyone with a large number of plants and to contact police if they saw any vehicles parked near the farm on Nahanton or Winchester streets Thursday night into Friday morning.

“Farming is a difficult, stressful job as it is. Dealing with drought, heat, flooding, animals, insects, and all the rest pose huge challenges. Our farm manager and his family live onsite and have had their safety and security violated,” she said. “We have been here going on 18 years and have never before had theft like this.”

The farm will have more patrols and security cameras will be installed, she said.





Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.