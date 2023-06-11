Roxbury hit-and-run crash injures pedestrian, damages building

One person was injured and a building was damaged after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Roxbury, officials said.

Around 6:28 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 1971 Columbus Ave., according to Boston police spokesman Michael Torigian. Upon arriving at the scene, police found one person injured and a building damaged after an apparent hit-and-run, according to Torigian.