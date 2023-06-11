Roxbury hit-and-run crash injures pedestrian, damages building

One person was injured and a building was damaged after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Roxbury, officials said.
Around 6:28 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 1971 Columbus Ave., according to Boston police spokesman Michael Torigian. Upon arriving at the scene, police found one person injured and a building damaged after an apparent hit-and-run, according to Torigian.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated by Boston Emergency Medical Services and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Torigian. The city’s Inspectional Services Department was notified of the damage to the building.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was available as of Sunday night.
