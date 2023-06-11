Two people injured in stabbing during fight at Mattapan home

Two people were injured in a stabbing during a fight at a Mattapan home late Saturday night, officials said.

At around 11:52 p.m., police responded to reports of a person stabbed during a fight, according to Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department. Police found a male victim who had been stabbed, and a female victim who suffered a minor hand injury while trying to break up the fight, he said. Torigian did not release either victim’s identity.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Torigian. The female victim was treated for her injuries at the scene, he said.