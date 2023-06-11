Two people injured in stabbing during fight at Mattapan home

Two people were injured in a stabbing during a fight at a Mattapan home late Saturday night, officials said.
At around 11:52 p.m., police responded to reports of a person stabbed during a fight, according to Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department. Police found a male victim who had been stabbed, and a female victim who suffered a minor hand injury while trying to break up the fight, he said. Torigian did not release either victim’s identity.
The male victim was taken to a local hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Torigian. The female victim was treated for her injuries at the scene, he said.
An investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available Sunday night.
