Umpires vote to end officiating Taunton West Little League games

“The overwhelming sentiment was that Taunton West is no longer a safe environment for GTABUA umpires,” the 48-member association said in a statement.

The Greater Taunton Amateur Baseball Umpire Association said members decided at an emergency meeting Friday evening, after having met with city and league officials to discuss the incident.

Umpires in Taunton said Saturday they will not officiate any more games this season for Taunton West Little League, citing safety concerns after three officials were harassed by unruly fans at a recent game.

The decision came after parents and other fans yelled obscenities at the officials and followed them to their cars, after objecting to a play call at the end of a game on Monday.

Advertisement

“The parents started dropping colorful metaphors, ‘Gonna kick you in the you-know-what,’ and stuff like that,” Dominic Damiano, president of the umpire association, told the Globe Friday.

Coaches also argued with umpires and one was suspended for 60 days, Damiano said. The parents involved have been permanently banned from the park, he said.

Taunton West Little League President Tyler Doehler said in a statement Thursday that the situation was an “isolated incident” and that all parties involved had been suspended.

The association met Friday with representatives from the league, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, City Councilor Chris Coute, and an administrator for Little League International’s District 6, according to a statement from the umpire association.

The association held an emergency meeting after to review the proposal from the little league to continue relations moving forward. But the membership decided to end their season early.

“We would like to thank the Mayor, City Council Chris Coute, and the District 6 Administrator for their time and effort in hosting Friday’s meeting, as well as for their concerns and interest in brokering an agreement,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.