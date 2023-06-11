Zachary, 12, is kind and curious

He is well mannered and on the quieter side but is still a very curious child and asks questions about how things work.

Zachary enjoys playing with Legos, building things, and playing video games. He loves to spend time outside and be active. Swimming and baseball are some of his favorite activities.

Zachary is able to build relationships with others, particularly caregivers, and is described as being sensitive and kind to others.

He has a quiet personality, but once he warms up to people around him, he will ask intriguing questions. Academically, Zachary is on target and in elementary school. He is working on social skills at school and has done well in his class. Zachary responds well to words of encouragement and praise. He recently expressed that he would like to be an environmental scientist when he grows up.

Zachary would do well in a family of any constellation, with or without older children in the home. A family for Zachary should be open to helping him maintain a relationship with his younger sister and birth parents. A home that can provide a structured environment, close supervision, and support will allow Zachary to thrive.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.