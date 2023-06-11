How a personal aide came to be charged as Trump’s coconspirator

On Friday, prosecutors unsealed those charges. Nauta, a 40-year-old Navy veteran, was charged with conspiracy, making false statements, and withholding documents as part of Trump’s effort to thwart the government’s attempts to reclaim the classified documents Trump had taken with him when he left the White House.

The timing of the photograph was noteworthy: One day earlier, the aide, Walt Nauta, had been notified by the government that he was a target of a federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, suggesting that charges against Nauta were likely.

On May 25, as former president Donald Trump was at the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament at his course in Sterling, Va., one of his aides was photographed leaning toward him and dutifully adjusting the collar of his white pullover, a moment of closeness that had become routine for the pair.

Nauta’s story is, among other things, a cautionary tale about what loyalty to Trump can bring. After serving his country in the military and serving as a valet in the White House, Nauta stayed with Trump as a personal aide — and now faces the prospect of years in federal prison for having apparently carried out his wishes.

Until now largely unknown to the public, Nauta has been thrust into the spotlight as a low-level but central figure in the conspiracy being alleged by prosecutors. Nauta, who has been on Trump’s campaign payroll, was part of Trump’s traveling retinue during a trip to Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday.

The unsealed indictment lays out a detailed picture of him fulfilling chores for Trump, moving boxes in and out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago during a critical period: the weeks between the issuance of a subpoena last year demanding the return of all classified documents in the possession of Trump’s presidential office and a visit to Mar-a-Lago soon after by federal prosecutors seeking to enforce the subpoena and collect any relevant materials.

During that time — from May 11, 2022, to June 3, 2022 — Nauta, at Trump’s direction, moved boxes of materials taken from the White House either in or out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago at least five times, the indictment says.

It says that he removed a total of 64 boxes from the storage room but only brought back about 30, with the rest unaccounted for. All of this took place, the indictment says, before one of Trump’s lawyers, M. Evan Corcoran, started to sort through the material in the storage room in an effort to find any remaining classified documents.

On the same day that the prosecutors arrived at Mar-a-Lago to meet with Corcoran and collect the classified material, Nauta and others “loaded several of Trump’s boxes with other items on aircraft that flew Trump and his family north for the summer,” the indictment says.

Well before the indictment was filed Thursday in US District Court in Miami, authorities had been trying to get Nauta to turn on Trump and cooperate with their investigation. As early as last fall, prosecutors in Washington ratcheted up the pressure on Nauta and his lawyer, Stanley Woodward Jr., saying they were skeptical of Nauta’s account and indicating that he could face charges in the case.

Around the same time, according to two people familiar with the matter, Woodward had a meeting about Nauta with prosecutors in the documents investigation, including Jay Bratt, from the Justice Department’s national security division, who was running the inquiry at the time.

During the meeting, the people said, Bratt tried to persuade Woodward to get Nauta to cooperate and then brought up the fact that he knew Woodward had a pending application to be a judge in the superior court in Washington. Trump’s lawyers and advisers believe that Bratt was effectively trying to cajole, even threaten, Woodward to counsel his client to help the government — an allegation that Trump later made himself on social media, albeit with his facts slightly wrong.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel Jack Smith, who now oversees the documents case, has declined to comment on the allegation.

Woodward also declined to comment.

Trump’s allies have said that the threat of an indictment hovering for months took a toll on Nauta, who has been described as a stoic presence around Trump.

Now that charges have been filed, the pressure on Nauta has only increased. The obstruction charges he faces carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, and the indictment sets forth in detail what he did for Trump and what prosecutors believed he lied about.

For instance, the incidents involving the storage room at Mar-a-Lago were not the first time that Nauta apparently moved boxes at Trump’s direction. The indictment also points to earlier episodes that took place over months as officials at the National Archives and Records Administration were trying to retrieve roughly two dozen boxes of material that they believed Trump had taken with him when he departed the White House.

A native of the US territory of Guam, Nauta enlisted in the Navy in 2001. He ended up working at the White House during the Trump presidency, first in the mess, which is run by the Navy. Although deeply private, Nauta quickly became a genial presence who exhibited a military member’s sensibility about working for the commander in chief, and the two men developed a rapport.

Nauta retired from the Navy after Trump left the White House and went to work for the former president at Mar-a-Lago, one of the few constants in Trump’s shrunken orbit at the time.

Former aides to Trump who observed Nauta closely said that unlike many who have gotten close to Trump over the years, Nauta did not seem to be working a “side hustle” to monetize or get famous from his access to the former president.

He now finds himself in a position several others have: attached to Trump as he’s targeted by prosecutors.