Allston, where people come, and go, and strive, and thrive

Allston has nurtured waves of immigrant communities, and each wave has moved on to the suburbs. I grew up visiting my Greek grandparents at their apartment in a triple-decker on Farrington Avenue in Allston. My grandfather, Harry, had a diner on Comm. Ave., right where the Starbucks now serves customers across from Boston University. Coffee is still poured there, but with different accents. And the neighborhood thrives while it evolves.

The story the Globe tells in “Koreatown: A mecca for food — and the grind to make it” (Page A1, May 28) has been told for generations. The reporter examines why there are fewer Korean people today in a neighborhood that has bloomed a thriving Korean community. The answer may be as simple as this: They’ve been successful.

Harry’s coffee was nothing fancy, but it was enough for his son to move on to night school at Northeastern to get the engineering degree that launched him on a high-tech career on Route 128, complete with the maddening commute.

We can rue the trade-off and consider what’s both gained and lost in a move to the suburbs, but we can’t deny the history.

Allston offers gritty opportunity, and those who take it can succeed and move on. That’s not a problem to be solved.

Jeff Lee, one of the restaurateurs interviewed for the article, lives in Needham because he has done well, not because the opportunities in Allston or America have failed him. As Benjamin Kim, the proprietor of another restaurant, put it, life in the United States is “fairer” than any practical alternative, with “more chances, more opportunities.”

Allston is impermanence. Long live Allston.

Chris Vrountas

Andover