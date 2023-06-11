Another horse dies at Belmont Park, second fatality in 24 hours following Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK — Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, the second fatality in 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl fell near the quarter-pole and sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg, according to New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized because of the severity of the injury.

McKenna said in a statement that a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University, with the results to be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director.