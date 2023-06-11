Blue Jays avoid sweep by Twins on strength of Cavan Biggio’s late three-run homer

“I got it as good as I could,” Biggio said. “I kind of knew off the bat that was going to go.”

Biggio’s fifth homer of the season came off Emilio Pagán (3-1), who began the eighth by giving up singles to Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal. The 423-foot drive was the second-longest of Biggio’s career behind a 429-foot homer against Tampa Bay on July 27, 2019.

TORONTO — Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, on Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.

Advertisement

Matt Chapman added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who are 8-3 in June and in fourth place in the American League East.

Nate Pearson (4-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, and Jordan Romano worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances, striking out Trevor Larnach to strand pinch runner Willi Castro at third base.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Donovan Solano hit a solo home run for the AL Central-leading Twins, who failed to hold a 6-1, fifth-inning lead.

“We didn’t get it done,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s disappointing when you have a lead and you can’t hold it.”

The Twins are 9-12 in series finales. This was the third time Minnesota lost when seeking a three-game sweep.

“The sweep, when you have it in your hand, is what you want,” Baldelli said, “Walking away without it is definitely disappointing.”

Royce Lewis had three hits for the Twins, extending his streak of consecutive base hits to seven before striking out against Pearson in the seventh. Lewis went 4 for 4 Friday.

Minnesota’s first six batters reached safely against Kevin Gausman, who gave up four runs and four hits in 36-pitch first inning. Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI double, two runs scored on Larnach’s single, and Lewis drove in a run with an infield hit.

Advertisement

Gausman allowed six runs, seven hits and four walks in 4⅔ innings. He’s 1-4 with a 6.35 ERA in 11 career games against the Twins.

“For whatever reason, my whole career has been a grind against them,” Gausman said.

Gausman said he was watching from the trainer’s room during Toronto’s big comeback.

“Superstition kicks in so whatever you’re doing, you keep doing it,” he said.

So, what was Gausman doing?

“I did have a beer,” he acknowledged. “It was kind of some nervous sips, but we kept it going, so I had to open another one. It’s rally beers, and sometimes that has to happen.”

Plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt left in the fourth after being struck on the left forearm by a foul tip from the Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho. First base umpire Brian Walsh moved behind the plate and Ryan Blakney went from second to first. Before the inning ended, Toronto’s Nathan Lukes lost control of his bat and the barrel struck Twins catcher Christian Vázquez, hitting him around the collarbone. Vázquez was shaken but remained in the game.