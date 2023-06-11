Burlington softball preaches patience to survive Kelly Colleran and North Attleborough in the Division 2 quarterfinals

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, the plate approach paid off.

In a matchup against North Attleborough ace Kelly Colleran, the state’s recently honored Gatorade Player of the Year, Burlington coach Kristen Farrell made a point with her hitters: slow down in the moment and see more pitches.

Senior Cece Imbimbo and sophomore Madison King worked the count for walks and junior Shea Mcdonald scored Imbimbo with a sacrifice fly to center field. King raced home on a wild pitch to give the Red Devils the lead.

Burlington's Madison King slides home safely with the go-ahead run past the tag attempt of North Attleborough catcher Mary Ellen Charette in the bottom of the sixth. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Between those late runs, and a dominant effort in the circle from Imbimbo, fourth-seeded Burlington bested No. 5 North Attleborough, 2-1, in a Division 2 quarterfinal Sunday at Marvin Field. The Red Devils (19-4) will take on top-seeded Westfield in the semifinals (TBA).

“It was going to come down to one run and it was not going to be easy to push across, and we proved that for sure,” said Farrell.

Imbimbo, who is committed to Merrimack, scattered three hits and a walk while fanning 12. She attacked hitters, getting ahead by pounding the strike zone.

“Players like her do not come around often,” said Farrell. “Nothing bothers her, she is the most positive pitcher that I have ever coached. Nothing gets her down and she wants the ball. She’s a coach’s dream, truly.”

North Attleborough’s Julia Forman is tagged out by Burlington’s Charlotte Wiley trying to advance to second after a pitch in the dirt. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The Boston University-bound Colleran dazzled too, setting down 12 hitters on strikes while allowing one hit and walking two.

But it was Imbimbo’s presence that settled the Red Devils.

“Just the energy that we had at the game today, it was awesome,” said Imbimbo. “Everyone showed up. Everyone knew that we had each other’s backs. It was a really, really good feeling to have. I’m very thankful.”

Burlington's Cece Imbimbo imbued her team with confidence despite facing off against the Gatorade Player of the Year. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Peabody 3, North Andover 1 — As Peabody senior catcher Isabel Bettencourt stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the eighth, she knew there was work to be done.

The fifth-seeded Tanners (20-1) held a 1-0 lead for much of their quarterfinals contest against No. 13 North Andover (15-8) thanks to junior Abby Bettencourt’s third-inning RBI single and steady presence in the circle. But an RBI single from Lauren Lynch in the top of the seventh put the Scarlet Knights tied the game, 1-1.

With no outs and junior shortstop Logan Lomasney on first, Isabel Bettencourt sent a pitch hurtling out of the park in right field, scoring herself and Lomasney for the walkoff win.

“With runners on base, we’re trying to go to the right to score someone,” the elder Bettencourt said. “It’s harder to make a throw from there than from anywhere else.”

Abby Bettencourt held the Knights at bay with 12 strikeouts, allowing one hit over eight innings. North Andover starter Brigid Gaffny fanned four.

Next, Peabody makes its second straight semifinals appearance in a battle against top-seeded Central Catholic. The Raiders (22-1) handed the Tanners their only loss this season back on April 10, but Peabody was without Abby Bettencourt. That won’t be the case this time around.

“There were many reasons that game that she didn’t [play], but it ended up working in our favor because they haven’t seen Abby yet,” Reading coach Tawny Palmieri said. “Now we get a chance to get them back.”

King Philip 4, Bishop Feehan 0 — Although King Philip didn’t reach base until midway through the fourth inning, the second-seeded Warriors relied on McCoy Walsh’s pitching and a pair of big swings from her older sister, Libby, in a quarterfinal win over seventh-seeded Bishop Feeha.

After Shamrocks sophomore Mylee Ramer lost her perfect game to King Philip (14-10) by hitting freshman Ali Gill, senior Libby Walsh belted a one-out changeup for a home run to left-center. Two innings later, Walsh knocked a solo shot to straightaway center, extending the lead.

“My first at-bat was rough,” the Arizona State University commit said. “I knew I had to make an adjustment. I dipped my shoulder down and saw [pitches] really well.”

Walsh’s second home run preceded sophomore Liv Petrillo scorching a line drive over the PAL Complex fence later in the inning.

“They’re always supporting each other” King Philip coach Kate Comeau said. “It’s not always the same person that can get it done . . . We’re in the nitty gritty now, so you need to put up that good defense and timely hitting.”

In the circle, McCoy Walsh fought through several jams. The freshman stranded two or more Shamrock base runners multiple times to preserve the hosts’ 12th shutout of the season. The 14 year old threw a complete game, allowing three hits and three walks as she struck out 10 and hit four batters.

“When McCoy’s on point, it gets a little boring,” Libby Walsh said of her younger sister. “We feed off of her, and her energy is great.”

King Philip will face No. 3 Taunton, the two-time defending Division 1 state champions, in the semifinals at UMass Dartmouth at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Division 3 State

Triton 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2 — Kyla Story’s second RBI single of the game scored Mallory Johnson in the top of the seventh inning, propelling the seventh-seeded Vikings (19-4) to the quarterfinal victory. Jillian Guisto knocked in the first run. Triton will play sixth-seeded Middleborough (19-4) in the semifinals.

Division 4 State

Archbishop Williams 5, Tyngsborough 1 — Alyssa Burke blasted a leadoff homer, and came around to score again on a hit by Jill Ondrick to propel the fifth-seeded Bishops (19-5) to the quarterfinal victory in Tyngsborough. Waiting in the semifinals is top-seeded Case (22-1).

Division 5 State

Hopkins 27, Mt. Greylock 14 — Lily Ellia and Maggie Potter notched two-run singles, and Allison Markowski drove in a pair with a double, before an 11-run sixth that saw Laynie Bailey belt a three-run homer in a scoring barrage by the seventh-seeded Golden Hawks (19-2) to take down the No. 2 seed. In the semis, Hopkins faces third-seeded Turner Falls (16-7).

Globe correspondent Ryan Martin reported from Wrentham and Julia Yohe reported from Peabody. AJ Traub, Ethan Fuller, and Khalin Kapoor contributed.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.