Celtics continue to bolster Joe Mazzulla’s staff, hire the Bucks’ Charles Lee to be top assistant

The Celtics are finalizing an agreement with Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee that will make him coach Joe Mazzulla’s top assistant, a league source confirmed Sunday.

Lee, 38, interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Bucks, Pistons, Suns, and Raptors in recent weeks. The last of those openings was filled Saturday, when Toronto hired Darko Rajakovic. Lee agreed to join the Celtics soon after.

Lee, a former Bucknell standout, played overseas and then worked briefly as an equity trader before becoming an assistant at his alma mater. In 2014 he joined coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff with the Hawks before following Budenholzer to Milwaukee in 2018.