East-leading Sun recover from early trouble, pull away in fourth quarter to beat the Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Brionna Jones scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, and the Eastern Conference-best Connecticut Sun defeated the Atlanta Dream, 89-77, on Sunday.

The Sun (8-2) scored the last 5 points of the third quarter to lead, 65-60, entering the fourth. Jones and Tyasha Harris then scored the first 8 points of the period and Connecticut led by at least 9 points the rest of the way.

Allisha Gray scored to get the Dream (2-5) within 84-75 near the one-minute mark, but Thomas made a driving layup and DeWanna Bonner added a technical free throw to put the Sun up by double digits again.