To the Heat’s Kyle Lowry, a veteran of 17 NBA seasons, chasing a championship never gets old

The Heat will need monumental games from stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but also help from the supporting cast, such as Lowry. He has averaged 10.5 points in nearly 28 minutes despite aging legs.

Lowry is a relentless, bowling-ball point guard who has battled a balky left knee to help the Miami Heat improbably reach the NBA Finals. And the Heat will need another improbable run to win the championship as they enter Monday night’s Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets trailing three games to one.

DENVER — Kyle Lowry did not want to hear the entire question. He knew where the inquiry was headed. Lowry is 37 years old and is one of just two players still active from the 2006 NBA Draft.

When asked about his staying power, and the fact that some of his teammates likely used him in NBA 2K when they were kids, he immediately cut the question off.

“C’mon man, how long have you been doing this?” Lowry said to a veteran NBA reporter. “Kind of the same thing, right? You’ve got to always adapt, always adjust. It’s always about understanding what’s going on in the world. But at the same time, staying true to yourself. We always say you stay true to yourself, how you write your articles, how you write your papers or whatever you write, how I play, how I work on my game.”

In a league that has slowly nudged out the older players, where teams would rather develop a green young prospect and have him sit on the bench over a veteran sage, Lowry has lasted through several NBA generations. He won a championship with Toronto in 2019, was traded to Miami when the Raptors decided to rebuild and spent this season missing considerable time rehabilitating his left knee and preparing for a deep playoff run.

Lowry looks the same as he did 10 years ago, but he knows he doesn’t feel the same.

“I know it’s a funny thing to say I’m 37 years old and 17 years [in the league] and the guys joke with me and they be like, oh, you listen to Gladys Knight, and stuff like that. They don’t know who Gladys Knight is,” Lowry said. “But they keep me young. I know that my mind, I can pass along the knowledge to them as much as I can. Udonis (Haslem) is up there with me, Kevin (Love) is up there with me.

“These guys keep me young, and the staying power is just believing in what you do and continuing to work, never being satisfied with, oh, yeah, I had a great career, da, da, da, but I still feel like I can do more, I can give more.”

It’s the desire to finish on top one final time that fuels Lowry. He has one more year left on his contract, at $29.6 million, but that expiring deal could be used this summer to get Miami a younger guard in his prime.

Game 5 against the Nuggets could be Lowry’s final game with the Heat. He’s trying to make sure it isn’t.

“I’m playing in my second NBA Finals, a chance to win another ring,” he said. “That just motivates me more. That motivates me more, and it continues to keep me young and it continues to have me — like, yo, I need to do something to get better. I need to do this, I need to do that.

“Also, yeah, I want to continue to help our league. Our league is important. We create generational wealth for our families, all the guys that come through this league. We have an opportunity to make a lot of money and provide for our families and do a game that we love, give back to our communities. For me, I just like to continue to pass along the information, but I’m still motivated to compete at the highest level.”

There was a reason why the National Basketball Players Association had no interest in allowing high school players to enter the draft. The players universally decided veteran players or “old heads” were necessary in the league. This NBA Finals is filled with old heads — Lowry, Haslem, Love, and Denver’s Jeff Green (nicknamed Uncle) and DeAndre Jordan.

Aging veterans usually never tire of the games, they tire of the preparation, the practices, the treatment sessions, the discipline required to remain in the NBA. Lowry said he remains hungry, despite his body needing more maintenance than a decade ago.

“It’s enjoyable, period,” he said. “Honestly, yeah, like after games you’re a little bit more sore or this or that, but the grind is so enjoyable. Like I said, I’ve got a great locker room. We’ve got a great locker room, great group of guys, great coaching staff, a group of guys that like being around each other.

“That’s why the grind is so enjoyable for me is because I didn’t have the best year health-wise and numbers-wise, but we’re here with the opportunity to play basketball and I’m here with the opportunity to see these guys be successful and make shots and be on the biggest stage and help them want to get here again.

“The grind is very much enjoyable. It’s a little bit different some days, but it’s always love.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.