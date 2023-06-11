Ipswich girls’ lacrosse team passes first tough test thanks to Halle Greenleaf’s four goals in Division 4 quarterfinals

Thanks to a four-goal performance by their leading scorer, junior attack Halle Greenleaf, and a late second-half stand by their reinvigorated defense, the top seed escaped with a 9-8 victory over the eighth-seeded Mounties on Sunday at Ipswich High School. Ipswich will square off with Cape Ann rival Manchester Essex in Wednesday’s semifinals (Whittier Tech, 6 p.m.) after sweeping the two regular-season matchups (6-4 and 7-6).

The Ipswich girls’ lacrosse team won its first two Division 4 tournament games by 15- and 10-goal margins. Their quarterfinal game against Mt. Greylock was very different, requiring the Tigers to place less emphasis on their high-powered scoring and more on their defense.

“We try to be big [defensively] and we try to be confident, but after our last couple of games, I think they were a little shocked,” said Ipswich coach Allison Tivnan.

Lucy Winthrop got Ipswich (18-1) on the board first six minutes in. The Tigers maintained possession for much of the first half, with Greenleaf scoring twice and Estelle Gromko adding one to open a 4-0 lead.

With three minutes remaining in the half, Mt. Greylock (19-3) came alive, scoring three goals. Ainsley Abel began the Mounties’ offensive charge, followed in quick succession by Tanley Drake and Sarah Polumbo. Ipswich finally regained possession with seconds left, and Greenleaf converted a penalty shot with five ticks remaining for a 5-3 halftime lead.

Turnovers troubled the Tigers early in the second half, and Mt. Greylock took advantage. Polumbo scored shortly into the frame, then the Tigers began struggling against the Mounties’ defense. Abel tied the game 9 minutes into the half.

When the going got gets tough for Ipswich, however, they need only turn to Greenleaf, their three-sport stalwart. She regained the lead on a free position shot less than four minutes later. Winthrop followed with her second goal of the game off a dynamic assist from Lyla Greenleaf for a 7-5 cushion.

Polumbo single handedly brought Mt. Greylock back, first within 7-6 on a free-position shot with 9 minutes remaining. Kayden Flather and Carolyn Bailey added tallies to reopen a 9-6 Ipswich lead. Polumbo scored her fourth with three minutes left, then added her fifth to make it 9-8 with 2:12 left.

Ipswich won the next faceoff and was running out the clock until Mt. Greylock forced a turnover. They tried to convert, but Ipswich’s defense and a late timeout put a stop to the Mounties’ last-ditch attempt.

“We came together, we talked it out, and it really showed on the field,” said Greenleaf.

Manchester Essex 10, Nantucket 4 — Paige Garlitz scored three first-half goals to lead the fifth-seeded Hornets (14-7). Manchester Essex will advance to play No. 1 Ipswich (18-1) in the semifinals.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 14, Pentucket 13 — Val Beigel struck with 0.8 seconds left for the fourth-ranked Warriors (19-2) to send Foxborough into the semifinals where they will take on top-seeded Newburyport (19-2).

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 2 State

Reading 14, Walpole 9 — Cousins Cullen Granara (5 goals) and Robbie Granara (4 goals, 2 assists) powered the top-seeded Rockets (18-1) to a quarterfinal win at home.

