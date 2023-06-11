Jarren Duran showing adaptability, and the Red Sox are rewarding him with opportunity

“That’s the reason he’s here,” Cora said before Sunday evening’s series finale, in which he batted Duran first. “If we didn’t feel that way, he would probably go to Triple A and get more repetitions. But we’ve seen some adjustments. We’ve seen some of the things that he has done. We’ve seen him when he was really hot and we’ve seen him struggle. The consistency of his work has been tremendous.”

With Adam Duvall healthy, Duran has moved to a bench role, a gig the Sox weren’t too sure he could handle a year ago. Yet his preparation, mental approach, and physical production have kept Duran in a big-league uniform despite some recent struggles.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox are comfortable and confident in Jarren Duran’s development. The decision to designate for assignment Raimel Tapia , a veteran who carries a quality bat off the bench and who was officially released Sunday, was proof the club is confident in Duran’s progression.

Yet this development isn’t a total positive for the Sox and Duran, who made the start in center Sunday. When they called him up two seasons ago, he was thought of as a possible key to a playoff push. A dynamic and impactful player who would offer game-changing speed the Sox had been missing.

Duran struggled for much of the next two years and was on the elevator between Worcester and Boston, but growth, sometimes, is incremental.

Can Duran stay locked in and stay prepared for his opportunity? Justin Turner, who often has conversations with teammates, alerted Cora that he should talk to Duran regarding what his role might be.

“Saturday I talked to [Cora] before the game,” said Duran. “We kind of went over which guys I might hit for or what situations or the hot innings. I was just kind of watching the game, and then towards the fifth inning I got in the cage.”

Cora has said he will find a way to get Duran at-bats in specific situations, among them late in games in left field replacing Masataka Yoshida.

His speed is also something the Sox will take advantage of. The mixing and matching against certain pitchers, and off days for starters Duvall or Yoshida, will give Duran a chance to get some burn.

“I don’t want him to be in the cage from the fourth inning on, trying to get ready for when we probably are going [Christian] Arroyo, Pablo [Reyes], or Kiké [Hernández] in certain situations,” Cora said. “So we will walk him through it and we’ll find him some at-bats.”

Duran cracked hits in his first two chances Sunday, including a routine single to left-center that his speed turned into a double to lead off the game. His role might have changed, but his impact remains a weapon.

“I think it’s about riding the wave,” Duran said. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. It’s not as bad as it seems sometimes.”

Heads up!

Turner fouled off a ball in the final at-bat of Saturday’s loss that sailed into the press box and struck long-time Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling above his left eye on the bounce.

The 84-year-old wiped away some blood and finished the game.

Sterling’s partner, Newton native Suzyn Waldman, brought the ball down to the visitor’s clubhouse on Sunday. Turner signed it, “To John, wherever you sit at a ballgame, you are never safe!”

Waldman also put a Band-Aid on the ball and now Sterling, who called Sunday’s game, has a souvenir of his accidental beaning.

Roster shuffling

Along with Tapia’s release, lefthander Matt Dermody cleared waivers and was outrighted back to Triple A . . . Connor Wong is dealing with some sort of illness, Cora said. The Sox have a bug going around the clubhouse, and it has kept Wong out of action for two straight games . . . The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Rockies at Fenway Monday. James Paxton is scheduled to start against Connor Seabold, who has made 14 appearances for Colorado after being traded there for cash in January. Kutter Crawford will toe the slab against Chase Anderson Tuesday, followed by Garrett Whitlock against Austin Gomber Wednesday. Colorado is last in the National League at 27-40, its 367 runs allowed worse than all but Oakland.

Peter Abraham of Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.