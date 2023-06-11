Methuen is the Cinderella of the Division 1 baseball tournament and Matt Pappalardo staved off midnight in the quarterfinals

Pappalardo’s huge performance powered the 21st-seeded Rangers to a 4-2 upset of No. 4 Central Catholic, sending Methuen (14-9) to its first state semifinal.

With the game tied, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth, he started a double play by fielding a grounder on the mound, then picked up a strikeout to end the inning. When Methuen came to bat in the top of the sixth, the senior broke the tie with an RBI triple to deep right field at Haverhill Stadium. For an encore, he struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth on 11 pitches.

HAVERHILL — For half an hour Sunday afternoon, it felt like the world revolved around Matt Pappalardo.

“It’s something that is totally different than any other feeling,” Pappalardo said of the Rangers’ run, which now includes defeating a pair of top-five seeds in the Division 1 playoffs. “Even showing up to practice, the energy is high, everyone’s in a good mood. And when it comes time to game time, we’re always ready to go and ready to play our best.”

The Endicott-bound senior finished the day with eight strikeouts in six innings, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned). Fellow senior captain Owen Sullivan struck out a pair in the seventh for the save.

Junior Josh Florence struck out five in five innings for the Raiders (22-3).

Senior Owen Kneeland drove in a pair with a third-inning single and reached base three times for the Rangers. He scored the go-ahead run by racing home from first on Pappalardo’s triple.

The Rangers have won nine in a row and 13 of their last 15 after a 1-7 start.

“These guys are unbelievable,” Methuen head coach Cam Roper said. “Cinderella, Snow White, call us whatever you want. We’re a helluva baseball team.”