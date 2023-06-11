Nick Taylor puts new meaning into ‘walkoff homer’ as playoff eagle makes him first Canadian in 69 years to win country’s golf event

“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home,” Taylor said with tears in his eyes. “This is the most incredible feeling.”

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners, and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him.

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open in rainy conditions in Toronto.

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.

With galleries cheering his every move and even serenading him with “O Canada” on one tee box, Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 17-under 271 at Oakdale, walking backward with his fist raised as the ball dropped into the cup. He shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday.

Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par-5 to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough, and two-putted for par to force the playoff.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No.18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-3 ninth before heading back to 18.

Taylor, 35, reached the green in two while Fleetwood laid up after his drive found a fairway bunker. Fleetwood gave himself an opportunity for birdie but didn’t need to putt after Taylor’s uphill eagle putt from the front of the green hit the flagstick and dropped.

The 35-year-old Taylor, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia, won for the third time on the PGA Tour. He shot 75 in Thursday’s opening round but rallied with a 67 Friday to make the cut, then shot 63 Saturday to begin the final round three shots behind leader C.T. Pan.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, two shots back of Pan entering the final round, closed with a 72 and finished in a tie for ninth, five shots back.

Fleetwood, a two-time Ryder Cup player from England and a six-time winner on the European tour, remains winless on the PGA Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton (64), Aaron Rai (69), and Pan (70) finished one shot out of the playoff.

LPGA — Ashleigh Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, closed with a short birdie for a 6-under 65, and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J.

It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview. Buhai won the Women’s British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win, and since has added titles in Australia and her native South Africa.

She entered the week ranked 16th in the world.

At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the youth-dominated LPGA Tour.

“Definitely the best golf I’ve played in my career,” Buhai said. “I think we have found a good balance. I’m on the older side on tour nowadays, one of the veterans.”

Playing in the penultimate pairing, Buhai began the day three shots behind leader Dani Holmqvist. By the time she rolled in a long birdie on the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Kim.

“Obviously I got off to such a good start, and the putt on 5 was a hallelujah,” Buhai said. “Those things need to happen for you to win, obviously.”

Kim, in the final pairing, birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai and could only manage birdie. She shot 68.

Rookie Yan Liu closed with a 67 and finished third, three shots back.

Her previous best finish was a tie for 21st last week at the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City.

“Last week I talk with my family and my coach, and he just tell me, ‘You don’t need to watch cut line. You need to try to win,’” the 25-year-old from China said.

Holmqvist went bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey on Nos. 2-6, closed with a 1-over 72 and finished in a tie for fourth, four shots back. The 35-year-old Swede is winless on the LPGA Tour.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (65) matched Holmqvist at 10 under.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been up there, so just really happy,” Koerstz Madsen said. “I just really wanted to finish well and not finish with something stupid, so was happy to close out with a birdie.”

European — Dale Whitnell held his nerve to win the Scandinavian Mixed event in Stockholm for his first European win.

The co-sanctioned event on the men’s European Tour and the Ladies European Tour featured a field of 78 men and 78 women.

The 34-year-old English player, whose sole appearance at a major was 11 years ago, shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish at 21-under 267 overall — three shots clear of American Sean Crocker in second place.

Whitnell set the tone for the men and women’s tournament at Ullna Golf with a closing 96-yard hole-out eagle in the opening round and he maintained that momentum with a second-round 61 for a six-shot lead at the halfway stage.

Crocker finished with a 7-under 65 to cut that lead to two with two to play, but Whitnell birdied the 17th to ease the pressure and see out the win.

Yannik Paul and Anne Van Dam — widely considered one of the biggest hitters on the Ladies European Tour — tied for third at 15 under, followed by Richie Ramsay, Gabriella Cowley, Paul Waring, and Søren Kjeldsen on 14 under.

Swedish player Linn Grant produced one of the big stories of 2022 by winning the tournament by nine strokes to become the first female winner of a European tour event. Grant finished on 5 under overall and was tied for 41st.