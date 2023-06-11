Recently returned reliever Liam Hendriks on injured list for White Sox with elbow issue

“It’s unfortunate, especially how he got through what he got through,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “It impacts us as a club emotionally. It impacts our roster, but again, we got to continue to move forward and hopefully he can recover from this. That’s all we can do at this point.”

Hendriks was placed on the 15-day injured list before a 6-5 loss on Sunday to the Florida Marlins in Chicago. Lefthander Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple A to fill out the roster.

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been sidelined by elbow inflammation after he missed the start of the season while he recovered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

General manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks’s elbow discomfort is currently presenting in the same way as an issue the pitcher had last season, when he was placed on the IL on June 14 with a strained right forearm flexor and then reinstated on July 4.

“At this point we do not know if that’s going to be a similar path for this year,” Hahn said. “He’s undergoing additional examinations at this point. He’s not at the ballpark, seeing our doctors. I suspect we won’t have a specific update until probably Tuesday in all candor.”

The IL stint for Hendriks comes with the White Sox (29-38) still trying to dig out of a brutal 7-21 start to this season.

Pirates’ McCutchen collects 2,000th hit

Fourteen-plus years after he debuted with the Pirates, Andrew McCutchen collected his 2,000th hit. McCutchen, who returned to the team as a free agent over the winter, turned on an slider from Mets starter Carlos Carrasco for a first-inning single in a 2-1 Pirates win in Pittsburgh . . . Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double with two outs in a four-run ninth inning, and the Diamondbacks beat the Tigers, 7-5, for a three-game sweep that extended host Detroit’s losing streak to nine games. NL West-leading Arizona is up 3½ games on the Dodgers . . . Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the last-place Nationals beat the NL East-leading Braves, 6-2, to stop a six-game skid and snap host Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak . . . Outfielder Charlie Blackmon (fractured right hand) went on the injured list and infielder Coco Montes was recalled from the minors ahead of the Rockies’ 5-4 win in Denver over the Padres.

Angels fly high with Neto, Ohtani

Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-homer game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and the Angels, who have won six of seven, beat the Mariners, 9-4, in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani, hitting .381 this month, had three hits and extended his hitting streak to eight games . . . Seth Brown and Brent Rooker hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning to help Oakland, MLB’s worst team at 17-50, complete its first series sweep of the season with an 8-6 victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee.



