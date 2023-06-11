Red Sox starting rotation is showing promise, but its depth will continue to be tested

“We’re good. We’re playing .500 baseball,” said Cora, who was off by a game, but close enough. “We had a hot stretch, we won eight in a row, and we kind of struggled and we got back to .500.

NEW YORK — At this point, not finishing in last place would be an achievement for the Red Sox given the downward trend their season has taken the last five weeks. But manager Alex Cora tried to paint a brighter picture before Sunday night’s game against the Yankees.

Pitching was the strong point of the first two games of the series. Garrett Whitlock allowed one earned run over 6⅓ innings on Friday night in a 3-2 victory. Tanner Houck gave up two runs over six innings in a 3-1 loss on Saturday.

“As long as we pitch, we’re going to be good,” Cora said.

Though Saturday, Sox starters had a 4.25 ERA in June. That was good for eighth in the American League. It was 5.28 the first two months of the season.

A rotation with Houck, Whitlock, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and James Paxton has promise. But only Paxton has ever started more than 13 games during a major league season.

The Sox will need depth to protect their starters from the injuries that seem to inevitably occur from overuse.

The situation is such that the Sox listed “TBA” as their starter for Wednesday’s game against the Rockies at Fenway Park because they wanted to first make sure Whitlock was physically ready. The righthander, who turned 27 on Sunday, had hip surgery in September and the Sox are being cautious with how he is used.

But to what degree they have any starter depth to protect their front-line starters is up to debate. It’s so thin that the Sox decided to outright Matt Dermody back to Triple A Worcester on Sunday rather than release the lefthander.

Dermody started Thursday’s game at Cleveland and allowed three earned runs over four innings. His presence on the major league roster created controversy given a homophobic message he posted on social media in 2021.

It was a rough day for the organization, one that could have been avoided with a more thorough background check before Dermody was signed to a minor league contract in January. That Dermody was retained after 29 other teams passed when he was on waivers speaks to how desperate the Sox are for starters.

Cora said the Sox are looking for starter depth from outside the organization.

“We thought we had enough and, no, we still need more. That’s happening around the league,” the manager said.

The Sox found two useful relievers in April when they claimed lefthander Brennan Bernardino and righthander Justin Garza off waivers. But finding competent starters won’t be so easy.

“I do believe that if we can survive the pitching side of it, we’re going to be OK,” Cora said.

I asked Cora if he was still confident the season could be salvaged given where the Sox are in the standings and the quality of the teams ahead of them.

“I believe so, yeah. I do believe so,” he said. “I think with the way we’re pitching, if we stay consistent with this, we’re going to make a run.”

Part of Cora’s job description is to be the team’s main spokesman and maintain a positive outlook. There have been a few days lately where his frustration has shown after games, but that gets washed away before the next game.

“Overall, the effort is there,” Cora said. “Obviously, we haven’t hit lately. But that’s part of the season. Sometimes you’re going to pitch, sometimes you’re going to hit. Hopefully at one point, everything’s going to click and we’re going to get hot.”

If that’s going to happen, it has to be soon. The job security of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has become a hot topic within the industry as the Red Sox struggle in his fourth season in charge.

The longer the Sox dwell in last place, that speculation edges closer to reality.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.