Game 66: Lineups and notes for Red Sox-Yankees series finale

The Red Sox have seen their bats go quiet, producing just nine runs over the last four games; they’ll need a little more offense on Sunday night to take the first series of the season against the Yankees.
Brayan Bello will take the ball hoping for that run support, looking to continue his strong performances against New York. The young righthander has a 0.82 ERA in two starts against the Yankees.
Clarke Schmidt will go for the hosts in the finale. Schmidt has struggled this season with a 4.96 ERA in 13 starts.
Lineups
RED SOX (32-33): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA)
YANKEES (38-28): TBA
Pitching: RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Schmidt: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Triston Casas 1-2, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 1-3, Reese McGuire 1-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-1
Yankees vs. Bello: Oswaldo Cabrera 2-6, Josh Donaldson 1-3, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-2, Anthony Rizzo 0-3, Giancarlo Stanton 0-3, Gleyber Torres 3-5, Jose Trevino 1-5
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have averaged 6.92 runs per game with Bello on the mound this season.
Notes: Rafael Devers homered for the second straight game on Saturday after a a 16-game homerless drought ... On Saturday, the Red Sox were 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11. In the series, they are 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and 4 for 34 over the past four contests ... Since winning three straight starts from May 4-17, Bello is 0-3, but with a respectable 3.18 ERA. Bello has allowed three runs or less in his past eight outings ... Bello lost both of his starts against the Yankees in 2022. He allowed three unearned runs in five innings of a 5-3 loss at Boston on Sept. 14 and allowed an earned run in six innings of a rain-shortened 2-0 loss in New York on Sept. 25.
