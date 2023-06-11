Game 66: Lineups and notes for Red Sox-Yankees series finale

The Red Sox have seen their bats go quiet, producing just nine runs over the last four games; they’ll need a little more offense on Sunday night to take the first series of the season against the Yankees.

Brayan Bello will take the ball hoping for that run support, looking to continue his strong performances against New York. The young righthander has a 0.82 ERA in two starts against the Yankees.

Clarke Schmidt will go for the hosts in the finale. Schmidt has struggled this season with a 4.96 ERA in 13 starts.