Runs still hard to come by, but Red Sox find enough to take Yankee Stadium series finale

Triston Casas moved automatic runner Adam Duvall over to third in Boston’s half of the 10th with a groundout, and Kiké Hernández singled through the left side to snap an 0 for 12 Red Sox skid with runners in scoring position dating to Friday.

Chris Martin earned the save, stranding automatic runner DJ LeMahieu at third by striking out Jose Trevino and Anthony Volpe. Kenley Jansen (2-3) got the win with a perfect ninth inning, which put the Red Sox into just their third extra-inning game of the season.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox needed extra innings to escape New York with a series win, but beat the Yankees, 3-2, in 10 innings on Sunday night to take two of three at Yankee Stadium and get back to .500 at 33-33.

Advertisement

The Red Sox jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Justin Turner poked a solo shot to right center off Yankee starter Clarke Schmidt. But that was their only damage against the righthander, who went 5⅓ innings and yielded four hits against an offense that has continued to struggle.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“The offensive part of it is the offensive part of it,” manager Alex Cora said before the game. “If you look at our numbers right now, I think with nobody on, we’ve been outstanding the last two weeks. With runners on, we have struggled.”

The numbers are stark. In going 6-10 the 16 games prior to Sunday night, the Red Sox hit .272 with a .449 slugging and .812 OPS with the bases empty, and .197 — second worst in the majors — with MLB-worst slugging (.286) and OPS (.550) with men on.

That meant Brayan Bello trailed throughout his outing despite turning in seven innings and surrendering just three hits. New York got him only for a pair of second-inning runs, and needed a good break for those. After a leadoff walk to Josh Donaldson, Bello recorded two outs, but a Billy McKinney double into the seats in the right-field corner put two in scoring position for Jose Trevino.

Advertisement

Hernández was in position to make the play on Trevino’s grounder up the middle, but the ball bounced off the second-base bag and into center field, scoring both runs.

The Red Sox tied it in the eighth against Boston College product Michael King. Hernández singled to left and advanced on a Gleyber Torres fielding error. After Reese McGuire walked, Pablo Reyes sacrificed the runners into scoring position and Jarren Duran made it 2-2 on a groundout.

Alex Verdugo, however, stranded pinch-runner Connor Wong at third with his own groundout. The Sox failed to add on both there and in the 10th, with Reyes hitting a two-out shot to left that McKinney reeled in just before crashing into the fence.

In their last nine games and 82 trips to the plate, the Red Sox have just one multi-run inning — their four-run eighth in Cleveland on June 6.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.