Saved by freshman Vanessa Vu, undefeated Boston Latin girls’ tennis survives scare in Division 1 quarterfinals

But with the season on the line, Vu buckled down.

Lupien’s relentless shotmaking and Vu’s unforced errors on her backhand pushed her to the brink, as the marathon match approached three hours.

With the match knotted at 2-2 and Winchester’s battle-tested senior Claire Lupienon the other side, the weight of Boston Latin’s magical season hinged on freshman Vanessa Vu pulling out a three-set victory at second singles.

Behind the freshman’s thrilling comeback victory 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-4 and dominant wins by freshman Halina Nguyen at first singles (6-0, 6-0) and senior Christine Maher and eighth-grader Lillian Nguyen at first doubles (6-1, 6-1), the top-seeded Wolfpack survived against the ninth-seeded Red & Black, 3-2, in Sunday’s Division 1 quarterfinal matchup at Carter Playground.

The victory secures the program’s first state semifinal berth since 2003, and sets up a highly anticipated rematch for Latin (17-0) against No. 5 Lexington (21-1) in Tuesday’s semifinal at Newton South.

“It was just really scary, to be honest,” said Vu, who boasts a 14-3 record in her debut season at second singles. “But I had the spirit of my team, and I knew I had to win it for them. It was a lot of pressure, for sure.”

Even with all their success this year, Boston Latin coach Paulanne Wilson knew her young squad — with four underclassmen in the starting lineup, including all three singles spots — would face adversity during their state title quest. She feels even more confident in their championship potential after seeing their resilience on Sunday.

“We knew they were coming, and they meant business. And they’ve been here before,” Wilson said of Winchester (16-4), which reached the state semifinals last season. “When you get to these big matches . . . either you win or go home. And we’re not ready to go home.”

Though the defending-champion Minutemen are a formidable opponent on Tuesday, Boston Latin handed Lexington its sole loss with a 3-2 victory last month.

