Shane McClanahan becomes MLB’s first 10-game winner, Rays top Rangers to notch series victory

McClanahan (10-1) allowed three runs, all in the third inning, and four hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old lefthander retired his final 15 batters. He won a career-best 12 games in 28 starts last season.

McClanahan became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers, 7-3, on Sunday, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan is making a serious case to be the American League starter again in next month’s All-Star Game.

“It’s one of those things where, it’s the farthest thing from my mind right now,” McClanahan said of possibly starting for AL in the mid-summer classic in a second consecutive season. “We’re a good ballclub. My only thought right now is to help this team to continue to win ballgames.”

McClanahan is 5-0 with a 1.67 ERA in seven starts at home, all won by the Rays, the AL East leaders. His overall ERA is 2.18.

“Another really strong performance,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “Mac competed really well today, and made some big pitches.”

Wander Franco homered for MLB-leading Tampa Bay (48-20), which improved to 31-7 at home. It’s the best home start since the 1998 World Series champion New York Yankees went 32-6.

After Colin Poche worked a perfect eighth, Jason Adam walked Adolis Garcia in the ninth and gave up a double to Josh Jung with one out before walking Jonah Heim to load the bases. The righthander then got a game-clinching double-play grounder from Ezequiel Duran.

“A hard fought series,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “You saw two good teams going at it. Two teams that put up runs, have good pitching. We’re disappointed we lost the series, but I thought we played well.”

Robbie Grossman homered for the AL West-leading Rangers (41-23), who have lost three of four.

Franco connected for his first homer since May 9, a three-run drive off Martín Pérez (6-2), in the fourth that put the Rays ahead 7-3.

Pérez lasted a season-low 3⅓ innings, allowing a season high-tying seven runs and 10 hits. The lefty’s ERA jumped from 3.97 to 4.67 as his five-game winning streak ended.

Pérez (9.74) entered with the highest run support per nine innings in the majors. while McClanahan (7.26) was fourth. Texas leads the majors in runs scored with 400, while the Rays are next at 391.