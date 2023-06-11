Tackle Trent Brown’s status a big concern entering Patriots minicamp, while other spots will garner attention

The 30-year-old Brown did not attend any of the voluntary practices open to reporters, so where he fits into the offensive line is worth monitoring.

Brown spent last season at left tackle, switching positions with 2018 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn. Now that Wynn is no longer on the team, Brown could potentially switch back to his usual position on the right side of the line.

The Patriots did make two key offseason additions, signing versatile tackles in Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson. The 34-year-old Reiff appeared primarily on the right throughout OTAs, with Anderson, 27, the left. Reiff is the more experienced of the pair, having earned a starting role for four teams over his 11-year career.

So, where will Brown play? He will likely return to the left side, playing opposite Reiff and moving Anderson to a backup role. All three players can play on both sides, which gives the Patriots options. The team also has 30-year-old Conor McDermott, 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber, and rookie fourth-rounder Sidy Sow available as depth pieces.

If Brown does not show on Monday, more questions will emerge regarding his status. The Patriots could create significant salary cap space by moving on from Brown, who is entering the last year of his contract. He carries the team’s third-highest cap number, so the Patriots would open $11 million in space (with $1.25 million in dead money) via trade.

Young cornerbacks

First-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez has already impressed his teammates in his short time with the Patriots. The 20-year-old, at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, boasts both the size and athleticism to bolster New England’s coverage on the perimeter.

“It’s pretty effortless just the way he does everything,” safety Kyle Dugger said. “The way he moves in and out of breaks, he runs easy. He just looks very light, very fluid.”

While coach Bill Belichick noted the more meaningful evaluations will come during training camp, Gonzalez has certainly garnered positive attention even in limited action without pads.

In addition to Gonzalez, the Patriots also have second-year cornerback Jack Jones looking to match a splash in the secondary. After a fast start to his rookie year, Jones didn’t play in the final four games last season because of both a knee injury and a team suspension.

“He’s still working his way back in there,” Belichick said. “It’s good to see him out there. We’ll see how that goes.”

Reporters have not spoken to Jones since his suspension, although he did take to Twitter to sound off on some of the speculation surrounding the discipline. In response to a report saying that he “talked back to Bill a little bit,” Jones tweeted that he “never mouthed off at Bill.”

Linebacker Marte Mapu

Mapu, drafted in the third round out of Sacramento State, is another young defensive player who could earn an important role. The Patriots seem to be experimenting with his versatility, slotting him in at both linebacker and free safety.

“I think it speaks to the evolution of the game, having guys being able to play multiple positions and growing up playing multiple positions in high school and college,” safety Adrian Phillips said. “It all looks comfortable to him. It looks like stuff he’s seen before.”

Mapu sported a red non-contact jersey at voluntary practices because of a torn right pectoral muscle, but still showed his strong instincts with an interception and pass breakup during last Friday’s session. He could be part of the collective effort in filling the void of recently retired Devin McCourty.

Wide receivers

With free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins’s visit looming, eyes will be on the Patriots wide receivers.

Is the current group enough? Will JuJu Smith-Schuster prove to be a smart free agent signing (three years, $33 million)? Will Tyquan Thornton take a jump in Year 2? Can Kendrick Bourne bounce back after a down season? Will DeVante Parker stay healthy?

Training camp will offer better answers to these questions. But New England’s top receivers haven’t had much of a presence through the most recent OTAs open to reporters.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.