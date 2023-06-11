Westford wobbled and St. John’s Shrewsbury pounced, clawing its way into the Division 1 baseball semifinals

St. John’s (19-4) advances to play defending state champion Taunton in the program’s first semifinal appearance since winning the Division 1A ‘Super 8′ title in 2017. Westford, one of three unbeatens left entering Sunday, finished 20-1.

The first was a double to center field off the bat of Jack Forgues, a scalding liner that rolled to the fence and scored a pair of runs. The second was Trevor Melo’s opposite field slicer to left that plated two more runs and capped a six-run fifth inning, helping the sixth-seeded Pioneers break a 2-2 tie and separate for a 10-3 victory over previously-undefeated Westford.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) only needed two hits to break open Sunday’s Division 1 baseball quarterfinal at Westford.

“Both Forgues and Melo’s hits were absolutely imperative,” said St. John’s Shrewsbury coach Charlie Eppinger. “Thank goodness we play a real tough [Catholic Conference] schedule during the regular season because that really helps us, especially today going against an undefeated team.”

Outside of the hits by Forgues and Melo — the only in the inning — the Pioneers took advantage of three hit batsmen and five Westford errors in the fifth, including two miscues on a potential inning-ending double-play ball when the score was still knotted 2-2.

“We got rattled in that fifth inning for the first time all year,” Westford coach Mike Parent said.

St. John's (Shrewsbury) right fielder Desmond Hayeck tries to make a catch in foul territory. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Westford was ahead 2-0 through two innings after Nic Bonica’s chopper to third was misplayed, allowing a pair to score. But St. John’s responded in the third when James Benestad roped an RBI triple to left and scored on an error during the relay, tying it 2-2.

After the Pioneers posted their six-spot in the fifth, they added two more in the seventh, plating a season-high in runs off a Westford staff that allowed 26 all season.

“They made a few mistakes and we’re a team that capitalizes on other team’s mistakes,” said Forgues. “We just put good swings on good pitches and got it done.”

St. John's (Shrewsbury) shortstop Jimmy Mitchell throws out Westford Academy's Justin Davighi in the fourth inning. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Junior lefthander Brady Shea stabilized after a shaky opening three innings, retiring 13 of 14 batters from the third to seventh, en route to a 99-pitch complete game with five strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

Reigning All-Scholastic Matt Morash recorded an RBI triple in the seventh for third-seeded Westford, which couldn’t carry over its magic from Saturday when the Ghosts rallied for three runs in the seventh to walk off Lincoln-Sudbury.

“Today won’t define the season we had,” said Parent. “We battled, we fought. Obviously today stings but we know we had a great season.”

St. John’s Shrewsbury's Noah Basgaard celebrates an RBI double. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 3 State

Oakmont 3, Tantasqua 2 — Jake O’Day ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth and Ty Curtis added a sac fly to lead the fourth-seeded Spartans (21-2) to a quarterfinal win. Jayden Downing was the winning pitcher, firing six one-hit innings with four strikeouts. Oakmont takes on top-seeded Taconic (20-2) in the semifinals (TBA).

Taconic 2, Ashland 1 — Evan Blake and Eddie Ferris delivered the tying and go-ahead hits for the top-seeded Thunder (20-2). Blake went the distance on the mound, striking out nine to send Taconic into a semifinal matchup with fourth-seeded Oakmont (21-2).

Division 4 State

Abington 3, Amesbury 2 — Spencer Merrick belted an RBI double and pinch runner Mason Nash came around to score the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting the 12th-seeded Green Wave (15-8) into a semifinal showdown with ninth-seeded Northbridge (14-9).

Advertisement

Northbridge 2, Lowell Catholic 1 — Matt Visbeek launched the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, pushing the ninth-seeded Rams (14-9) on to the semifinals. Dominic Radford tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out four.

Seekonk 5, Millbury 4 — Grayson Baldizar (2 for 4) delivered the winning RBI single in the second straight walkoff for the third-seeded Warriors (19-4). Jaden Arruda went 3 for 4, Declan Lush went 2 for 3, and Kevin Crowe struck out six over three two-hit innings as Seekonk returned to the state semifinals, where it will face second-seeded English High (23-0).

Division 5 State

Ayer Shirley 14, Frontier 3 — Cam Marshall rocked an RBI triple to start the day, and James Churchill punctuated the quarterfinal win with a three-run shot for the sixth-seeded Panthers (17-5). Tyler Crawford pitched well as Ayer Shirley advanced to face second-seeded Bourne (16-7).

Hopkins 11, Georgetown 9 — Pat Fitzgibbons belted a pair of RBI doubles, Chace Earl came through with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly, and Liam Flynn went five innings before delivering an RBI single for the ninth-seeded Golden Hawks (17-4) to topple the top seed. Fifth-seeded Pioneer Valley (21-0) is up next in the semifinals.