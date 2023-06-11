New Englanders complained about the smoke. In Canada, residents battle wildfires at their door

The firefighter had been elsewhere when his home was destroyed two weeks ago, battling flames on another front of the wind-whipped wildfire that swept through this area, destroying 151 homes about 20 miles from the provincial capital. A separate wildfire, more than 100 miles to the south, leveled an additional 60 homes and continued to burn Sunday.

TANTALLON, Nova Scotia — A “for sale” sign swayed at the edge of a firefighter’s driveway in this Halifax suburb. But there was nothing left to sell, only the charred footprint of a foundation, a deep blanket of chalky ash, and the scattered, ruined remnants of a displaced family’s belongings.

Soldiers from the Joint Task Force Atlantic's Immediate Response Unit, 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, were debriefed after spending the day digging up hot spots in Barrington, Nova Scotia. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The fires forced more than 20,000 Nova Scotians to evacuate, and more than 60,000 acres have burned. No one has died in the fires, whose cause is being investigated by provincial authorities.

“I’ve never seen any destruction like it before. It felt like I was in a war zone,” said Acting District Fire Chief Joe Fulton, who added that three firefighters lost their homes while working to save the homes of others. “It’s a job, it’s a career, but there’s a personal side, too.”

As New Englanders complained about the dense smoke that drifted south, Nova Scotians and other Canadians have been fighting wildfires at their doors. Residents in Quebec and Ontario also have been hit hard, with raging fires making outdoor activity dangerous and darkening the skies across the northern United States.

“You know I love you, right?” Angela Conrad said to her 15-year-old daughter Olivia while embracing outside of their home in Hammonds Plain, Nova Scotia. Conrad was able to briefly return to her home with a police escort to grab clothes and other important items on Thursday. Conrad’s home was spared, but her nearby neighbors were not so lucky. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

So far, the unprecedented wave of fires across Canada has burned nearly 11 million acres. On Saturday, 426 of them were reported across the country.

Shaking his head, Halifax’s mayor, Mike Savage, said the wildfires destroyed the single greatest number of area homes since the great Halifax explosion of 1917, which killed at least 1,782 people and famously drew medical and other relief from Boston. Rebuilding could take years, the mayor said, as residents cope with nagging shortages of construction workers and materials amid an unrelated housing crisis.

“It’s been very scary, but people have put their arms around each other,” Savage said Friday during a benefit concert for the displaced.

Angela Conrad, who returned to her home recently to retrieve a few belongings, began trembling as she held her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia, in the front yard. They evacuated, and friends have offered a cottage for temporary shelter.

Their two-story house suffered only minor damage, but some neighbors’ homes had burned to the ground. Fire-blackened soil surrounded Conrad’s property, showing how close the flames had advanced before firefighters beat them back.

“You’ve been the best, best girl,” Conrad said, holding her daughter close. “You’re worried about other people, right?”

Nearby, home after home had been ruined. Pools of melted aluminum lay hardened near the hubcaps of incinerated cars. Spools of wires, scattered nails, fallen beams, and demolished furniture littered the area.

Private Josh Cook, a soldier from the Joint Task Force Atlantic's Immediate Response Unit, 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, used baby wipes to clean soot off of his face after spending the day digging up hot spots in Barrington, Nova Scotia. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The psychological effect from the fires will be harder to quantify.

“We understand a lot of what these people have encountered and the emotional distress of it,” said David Watts of the Salvation Army, who experienced the 2016 fire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, which destroyed 3,244 homes.

“It’s long-lasting, and it’s totally traumatizing,” Watts said. “Some people are experiencing survivor’s guilt. Why is my house standing and yours isn’t?”

About 125 miles to the south of Tantallon, 76-year-old Willard Morrison of Clyde River spoke of his devastating loss. The home he built himself with white pine, on property where he had been born and raised, was incinerated June 2 by a sprinting rush of flames.

“The fire was coming fast. At times, it was 300 feet high in the air. It was just running on top of the trees,” Morrison said. “The police gave me five minutes to get out, or they said I’d be arrested. I gathered my most important papers, my dog, some dog food, and drove through the flames.”

Since then, Morrison said, he has been unable to sleep as he ponders an uncertain future. He will rebuild, he said, but that could take more than a year. For now, he and his girlfriend will live in an RV.

“I lost everything I had,” he said. “It’s pretty heartbreaking when you work hard all your life, and when you retire you’ve got nothing left.”

Morrison said he had created a large pond on his property — 360 feet long by 100 wide — to serve as a firebreak. But the barrier proved useless in the face of these flames.

“You’ve just got to put your head to the grindstone and grin and bear it, I guess,” Morrison said. “There’s nothing we can change, that’s for sure.”

Willard Morrison stood near his home, which was destroyed in the recent Barrington Lake fire. Morrison, who has lived his whole life on the property, built his home with his own hands in 1999. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

In Tantallon, a resident waited patiently in his car for police to escort him from a checkpoint to his destroyed home. The man, a Canadian Air Force veteran who identified himself as Claude, had been returning from the Cabot Trail Relay Race when the fire broke out May 28.

His wife, who had left home to pick him up, was startled when he asked about initial news reports of the blaze. “Fire? What fire?” she said.

“We have nothing. I came back with what I had on me and a bag of sweaty clothes,” Claude said. They also lost Bear, their beloved Labradoodle, who perished in the fire.

Claude saw the devastation firsthand when authorities, about a week after the fire, arranged to drive residents past their homes, to confirm with their eyes what they had been told, and to begin the process of reconciling themselves to the loss.

“I knew my dog was under the rubble,” he recalled. “I have my moments. My wife and I look at each other, and we start crying. It’s like losing a loved one.”

Community members waited in line for water testing kits in Upper Hammonds, Nova Scotia. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Roy Hollett, deputy fire chief for the Halifax region, recalled how he was enjoying a barbecue when the first alarms sounded.

“When I’m off duty, I’m still a deputy chief,” Hollett said. “You know you have a job to do, and you’re the only person who can do it.”

As he drove toward the fire, Hollett said, the smoke was so thick that he had to rely on his GPS simply to remain on the road. Embers were shooting overhead from tree to tree; scrambling firefighters were making snap decisions about what could be saved and what couldn’t; and Hollett spotted a few frightened horses in imminent danger.

Hollett is uncomfortable around horses, he said, so he turned to Google amid the chaos. “How do I get horses to move?” he typed on his phone.

Eventually, he sounded the sirens, and the horses fled the flames. “There was no way I could tell my daughter I didn’t do my best,” Hollett said.

He also had the wrenching task of telling a friend that his home had been destroyed. Hollett called his friend, advised him to pull over to the side of the road, and delivered the life-altering news.

Hollett’s friend reacted with silence. “Then he thanked me,” Hollett said. “I wished him well.”

The deputy chief also was the first to tell Mayor Savage how many homes had been lost. He prefaced the news with a warning.

“I’m giving you prior notice that I’m going to tell you something that’s unbelievable,” Hollett recalled telling the mayor. Savage, he said, was speechless when he heard the number.

A house in Shelburne, Nova Scotia, displayed a handmade sign in support of firefighters. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

David Carmichael, a fire platoon captain, said the wildfires are a tragic reminder that the business of firefighting could change in Nova Scotia, which has experienced unnaturally warm weather in recent years.

“In Nova Scotia, it’s always been even keel, you know?” Carmichael said. “You don’t have natural disasters. You don’t have extreme dry or extreme wet. But it seems the last two years we’ve had more extreme weather.”

As he spoke, Carmichael looked out the window of his Fire Department car at another home reduced to ashes.

“This is a house I used to come to as a kid. That woman’s grandson was my friend,” he said. “I just feel for that elderly lady. She’s been there her whole life. To know that’s all she ever had, it’s heart-wrenching.”

Station 65 Platoon Captain David Carmichael ducked under some caution tape while visiting the site of a home that was destroyed by fire. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Fred Layton, a volunteer firefighter captain with 41 years service, said he had never seen so many homes destroyed. But he has often seen the dedication that firefighters bring to their work, even those who lost their houses.

“They’re all committed to the community,” Layton said, nodding in the fire station. “This is what they volunteered to do.”

Corporal Eric Lizotte, a soldier from the Joint Task Force Atlantic's Immediate Response Unit, 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, waited for his battalion to arrive back to the trucks after spending the day digging up hot spots in Barrington, Nova Scotia. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Soldiers from the Joint Task Force Atlantic's Immediate Response Unit, 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, walked through the woods in search of hot spots in Barrington, Nova Scotia. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter owned by the Royal Canadian Air Force flew over the property owned by Peter Sutherland, owner of Wild Blueberry U-Pick in Barrington, Nova Scotia. Sutherland’s farm lost all of its harvesting equipment. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Barry Kelly and his search and rescue dog Dance walked toward the site of a home destroyed by recent fire. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

