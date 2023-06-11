Strong earthquake rattles northern Japan; no damage reported

TOKYO (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

No tsunami warning was issued. There were no reports of problems at the nuclear plants in the area, or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan.

The quake, which hit at 6:55 p.m, was 140 kilometers (87 miles) deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.