U.S. citizen arrested in Russia, accused of drug trafficking, state media reports

An American citizen has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of drug trafficking, according to Russian state media.

The press service for a court in Moscow’s Khamovniki district told the Interfax news agency that the man was an ex-paratrooper and musician and accused him of organizing a drug dealing business involving young people. It named the man as Leek Michael Travis. A family member told CNN that his name was Michael Travis Leake. There was no immediate additional information about the man.

According to CNN, the State Department is aware of the report but has declined to comment further.