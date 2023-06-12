Honest-to-goodness country from Chris Stapleton at the Xfinity Center

It wasn’t the typical performative country-star humility, either. Possessed of a whiskey tenor that took very little effort to kick into overdrive, Stapleton didn’t have to push very hard to sell his material. His songs felt less assembly-line driven than those by many of his Nashville peers even when built on such standbys as whiskey, trains, and truckers, and his MO was one of empathy rather than sentimentality. That deepened his reach in songs as straightforward as the chugging “You Should Probably Leave” and as spare and harrowing as “Death Row.”

MANSFIELD — Standing alone onstage with an acoustic guitar on Saturday, the second of his two nights at the Xfinity Center, Chris Stapleton introduced “What Are You Listening To” as a song that “went straight to No. 46.” That sort of good-natured self-deprecation about his 10-year-old debut single’s success at country radio would often be accompanied, implicitly or explicitly, with an “And look at me now!” attitude that suggests a performer who’s keeping score. But for all the accolades that have piled at Stapleton’s feet — the trio of country chart-toppers, the countless awards from music associations both general and specific to his genre — the Academy of Country Music’s reigning Entertainer of the Year seemed more eager to draw on the humble gratitude of his early, meager achievement than on the heights he’s climbed since then.

Chris Stapleton accompanied by his wife, Morgane Stapleton, performs Saturday at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

With an assist from his own fierce guitar playing, which recalled Stevie Ray Vaughan minus the otherworldly dexterity and chunky tone, Stapleton was able to go in some unexpected directions, from “I Was Wrong,” a smoky adult-contemporary blues that simmered for nearly 10 minutes, to the psychedelic bass solo and feedback groan of “Outlaw State of Mind.” But he also stayed grounded with the gentle sway of “The Devil Named Music,” the deep and twangy clomp of “Hard Livin’,” and the weighty and satisfied “Millionaire,” one of many songs where the video screen framed Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, singing to one another, often superimposing their images next to each other to emphasize the point.

Despite the nearly beatific shine that accompanied even his most defeated songs, Stapleton did flex his clout once early on, when he brought the soft and folky “Starting Over” to a dead stop to kick out a rowdy audience member causing trouble up front. Then, after appealing to everyone to be good to each other, Stapleton calmly recentered himself and started over.

Soul-fired, gospel-drenched, classic country-fried and with a cover of Joe Cocker’s cover of “With a Little Help from My Friends,” the War and Treaty — fronted by married couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, who intensified their already intense performance by directing many of their vocals at each other — opened with the sort of smoking act that once would have toured the country with “rock & soul revue” attached to its name. They were followed by Charley Crockett’s simple, unadorned take on Texas swing, though his steady, non-emotive baritone was so stoic that he occasionally stood outside his own songs.

CHRIS STAPLETON

With Charley Crockett and the War and Treaty. At Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Saturday





