This week’s TV: A ‘Full Monty’ series, the return of ‘Black Mirror,’ and Wilt Chamberlain voiced by AI

But I wonder if I’m the only one who is a little creeped out by this. The directors Rob Ford and Christopher Dillon are going to use artificial intelligence to re-create Chamberlain’s voice, so that “he” will narrate some of his own story.

Showtime is making a three-part documentary series about the life and career of the late basketball star Wilt Chamberlain, which is great. Called “Goliath,” it will premiere on July 14 on the new Showtime streamer, called Paramount+ with Showtime. And then it will make its on-air debut on July 16.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers June 12-18.

It’s becoming more common, this kind of voice re-creation. Last year, Ryan Murphy produced a six-part Netflix documentary called “The Andy Warhol Diaries” that did the same thing. Using AI, director Andrew Rossi re-created Warhol’s voice so that we could hear “him” reading passages from his diaries.

Rossi worked with an AI company to create a text-to-speech algorithm that would use Warhol’s Pittsburgh accent and cadence. He then had actor Bill Irwin record the lines, and those readings were combined with the digital voice.

Likewise, the 2021 documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” used AI software to make a digital facsimile of Bourdain’s voice. Director Morgan Neville used it to provide narration for several lines from Bourdain’s writings.

In all these cases, I’d rather hear an actor’s voice reading the words. As the deepfake phenomenon worsens (check out the British series “The Capture” on Peacock), as our AI concerns heighten, let’s keep things real as much as we can.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Cash grab or sincere return to a rousing tale of financial struggle? The eight-episode series “The Full Monty” is a sequel to the popular 1997 British film about working-class struggles and a group of improbable strippers. The original guys — including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Paul Barber, and Tom Wilkinson — are back, dealing with new socioeconomic and family issues. There will be grandchildren. The show — trailer here — premieres on Hulu on Wednesday.

2. Maybe AMC should be rebranded as “Dead” & Company? It continues to squeeze life out of the success of “The Walking Dead,” this time with a new spinoff featuring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from the mothership. “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., finds the pair in crumbling, post-apocalyptic Manhattan, now cut off from the mainland. They’re looking for her kidnapped son (trailer here). Gaius Charles and Zeljko Ivanek also star.

Annie Murphy in "Black Mirror." The new season debuts on Netflix Thursday. Netflix

3. While we cope with the frightening potential of artificial intelligence, the tech-dystopia series “Black Mirror” is returning for its sixth season. The five episodes, due Thursday on Netflix, feature Aaron Paul, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Josh Hartnett, Annie Murphy, Kate Mara, and Paapa Essiedu. In one episode, a woman (Murphy) discovers that a streaming service is running a TV drama on her life starring Hayek (see the trailer). In another, set in 1979, a sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

4. Disney+, home of all things Marvel, is running “Stan Lee,” a documentary about the late Marvel Comics king. From director David Gelb of “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” the film looks at the highly influential superhero creator using previously unreleased audio recordings and film footage and new and archival interviews to tell Lee’s story. It premieres on Friday (trailer here).

CHANNEL SURFING

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” A new stand-up special. Netflix, Monday

“The Big D” It stands for Divorce! Another dating game in paradise. USA, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“The Righteous Gemstones” Season three of the comedy arrives. HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Crowded Room” A portrait of mental illness starring Tom Holland. Apple TV+

“Never Have I Ever” Devi’s high school career ends in the final season. Netflix

“A Small Light” Anne Frank’s story through the eyes of those who helped her. Disney+, Hulu

“The Great” A strong third season of the smart, irreverent, and bawdy period series. Hulu

“Class of ‘09″ An overly complex FBI thriller. Hulu

“Somebody Somewhere” Season two is a warm, low-key paean to friendship. HBO

“Tom Jones” A breezy Henry Fielding four-part adaptation on PBS’s “Masterpiece.” GBH 2

“The Other Two” Season three of this send-up of the entertainment biz shines. HBO Max

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” A prequel about the queen’s difficult marriage. Netflix

“The Diplomat” Keri Russell stars in this political drama set in London. Netflix

