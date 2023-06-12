When the Mendelssohnian party is framed by the sea

Since 2017, violinist and violist Barry Schiff has overseen the festival’s artistic direction. As a founding member of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, he has deep roots in the chamber music world, and under his watch, Rockport’s programming has thoughtfully expanded its ambitions and its reach. The range of the nearly 100 artists who will visit town this summer is particularly broad and includes young rising groups (such as the Balourdet Quartet, currently in residence at NEC’s graduate string quartet training program), cornerstone ensembles of the city’s local scene (such as A Far Cry), established presences on the national stage (such as the vocal ensemble Chanticleer), and Gidon Kremer, a towering artist and international statesman of the violin, who will make his festival debut on Aug. 12.

ROCKPORT — For many years, when its concerts took place at a small art gallery on Main Street, the Rockport Chamber Music Festival attracted a loyal local following, but its reach was limited. The 2010 opening of the Shalin Liu Performance Center changed everything. This jewel of a concert hall features a wall of glass behind the stage framing dramatic views of Sandy Bay, and I can think of few spaces anywhere that are more inviting for chamber music. With its elegant new digs, Rockport has become an annual June destination for chamber music fans from across the region. On Friday night, the festival raised the curtain on its 2023 edition with the first concert in a sold-out weekend of three performances.

On Friday night, Rockport set sail with the Dover String Quartet performing works by Haydn (“The Joke” Quartet, Op. 33, No. 2) and George Walker (Quartet No. 1). The concert also marked the debut of the Dover’s newest member: violist Julianne Lee, already well-known to local audiences as assistant principal second violin of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Lee’s mellow warmth of tone rang out in the slow movement of the Haydn, which was notable overall for its meticulous blend and eloquent phrasing. The group also deftly landed the “joke” of Haydn’s presto finale, where silence written into the score fools an audience into thinking the work is over. Walker’s First Quartet from 1946, whose slow movement is better known in its orchestral version as “Lyric for Strings,” received a bracing account, with the Dover firmly projecting the rugged forcefulness of the work’s midcentury harmonic language.

But it was the night’s second half that seemed to make the greatest impression on the opening night crowd, as the Dover’s ranks were augmented — by Shiffman on viola, violinists Andrew Wan and Njioma Grevious, and cellist Desmond Hoebig — for a powerhouse reading of Mendelssohn’s beloved Octet. Even a middle-of-the-road account of this festival party-piece will convey something essential of the music’s surging joyfulness, but this performance had an edge-of-the-seat dynamism and genuinely celebratory air from the first bar to the last. Joel Link’s stylishly rhapsodic playing of the concerto-like first violin part was the icing on the cake.

On Saturday night, the Canadian-born pianist Jan Lisiecki performed an all-Chopin program. I made it back in time to catch Sunday afternoon’s concert, with pianist Gilles Vonsattel deftly anchoring a program of vigorously dispatched chamber works by Schumann and Schubert, culminating rather fittingly, as the light danced off the water in Sandy Bay, with a lithe account of the latter’s “Trout” Quintet, for which Kebra-Seyoun Charles joined on bass. The festival continues on Thursday with Chad Hoopes (violin) and Anne-Marie McDermott (piano) performing works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Fauré.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.